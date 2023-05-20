Brazil's Petrobras to appeal ban on drilling near sensitive Amazon site

Variety
2023-05-20 | 03:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Brazil&#39;s Petrobras to appeal ban on drilling near sensitive Amazon site
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Brazil's Petrobras to appeal ban on drilling near sensitive Amazon site

Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) will next week appeal the decision from environmental regulator Ibama barring it from drilling an oil well near the Amazon river, the company said on Friday.

The dispute marks an early test for leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has sought to balance environmental concerns against the need to promote economic development at a time when government finances are tight.

Petrobras believes it is possible to maintain equipment it has deployed to the drilling site through May 29 without additional costs, the company said in a securities filing.

The filing confirmed an earlier Reuters report citing sources that also indicated Petrobras expected a response from Ibama in about 10 days.

Earlier in the week, Ibama announced it will block a request by Petrobras to drill at the environmentally sensitive location in the basin of the mouth of the Amazon river, South America's largest, near Amapa state. The long-awaited decision followed a technical recommendation by experts from the regulator to reject the project.

The technical report had cited discrepancies in environmental studies, inadequate measures for communicating with indigenous communities and to safeguard the region's wildlife.

In the filing, Petrobras said it had "strictly complied" with all licensing requirements.

The decision by Ibama, which is overseen by Lula's environment minister, the globally recognized environmentalist Marina Silva, has riled some within the governing coalition.

Later on Friday, the Brazilian prosecutor's office issued a statement recommending Ibama reject the drilling project and said it would keep monitoring the case.

Reuters
 

Variety

Brazilian

Oil

Petrobras

Environmental

Drilling

Oil Well

Amazon river

EU antitrust regulators quiz cloud rivals on Microsoft's request for customer data
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-29

Environmental groups lose bid to undo Gulf of Mexico drilling leases

LBCI
World
2023-03-29

US to kick off Gulf of Mexico oil drilling rights auction ​

LBCI
World
03:05

China's Russian oil imports rise in April but Saudi is top supplier

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-18

Pale Blue Dot backs Amini, an African climate tech startup solving environmental data scarcity

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
02:03

EU antitrust regulators quiz cloud rivals on Microsoft's request for customer data

LBCI
Variety
14:37

Adidas to start selling Yeezy merchandise at the end of May

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-19

Samsung not planning to replace Google with Bing in phones - WSJ

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-19

Why and how Odyssey Energy Solutions moved quickly

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:15

The proliferation and growing demand for Syrian medications in Lebanon

LBCI
World
2023-04-20

Sudanese army says 177 Egyptian air force troops evacuated to Egypt

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-01

Faysal El Sayegh to LBCI: Presidency should garner broad Christian acceptance

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-20

EU lawmakers back ban on goods linked to deforestation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:32

The process of international arrest warrants: What is next for Riad Salameh?

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

Lebanon grapples with the challenge of replacing Banque du Liban's Governor: Riad Salameh's fate uncertain

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:46

Political pressure and legal battles: The future of Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

PM Najib Mikati highlights Lebanon's crisis at Arab League Summit

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

Naufal Daou to LBCI: The Jeddah summit moved us from the 20th century to the 21st century

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

A decade later: President Assad's presence marks a turning point at Arab League Summit

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Batarfi to LBCI: We cannot directly interfere in Lebanon, its people have to solve their problems

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:08

Mufti Derian says Arab solidarity with Lebanon stimulates the election of a president

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More