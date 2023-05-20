News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
27
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
27
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Brazil's Petrobras to appeal ban on drilling near sensitive Amazon site
Variety
2023-05-20 | 03:30
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Brazil's Petrobras to appeal ban on drilling near sensitive Amazon site
Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) will next week appeal the decision from environmental regulator Ibama barring it from drilling an oil well near the Amazon river, the company said on Friday.
The dispute marks an early test for leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has sought to balance environmental concerns against the need to promote economic development at a time when government finances are tight.
Petrobras believes it is possible to maintain equipment it has deployed to the drilling site through May 29 without additional costs, the company said in a securities filing.
The filing confirmed an earlier Reuters report citing sources that also indicated Petrobras expected a response from Ibama in about 10 days.
Earlier in the week, Ibama announced it will block a request by Petrobras to drill at the environmentally sensitive location in the basin of the mouth of the Amazon river, South America's largest, near Amapa state. The long-awaited decision followed a technical recommendation by experts from the regulator to reject the project.
The technical report had cited discrepancies in environmental studies, inadequate measures for communicating with indigenous communities and to safeguard the region's wildlife.
In the filing, Petrobras said it had "strictly complied" with all licensing requirements.
The decision by Ibama, which is overseen by Lula's environment minister, the globally recognized environmentalist Marina Silva, has riled some within the governing coalition.
Later on Friday, the Brazilian prosecutor's office issued a statement recommending Ibama reject the drilling project and said it would keep monitoring the case.
Reuters
Variety
Brazilian
Oil
Petrobras
Environmental
Drilling
Oil Well
Amazon river
EU antitrust regulators quiz cloud rivals on Microsoft's request for customer data
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-04-29
Environmental groups lose bid to undo Gulf of Mexico drilling leases
Variety
2023-04-29
Environmental groups lose bid to undo Gulf of Mexico drilling leases
0
World
2023-03-29
US to kick off Gulf of Mexico oil drilling rights auction
World
2023-03-29
US to kick off Gulf of Mexico oil drilling rights auction
0
World
03:05
China's Russian oil imports rise in April but Saudi is top supplier
World
03:05
China's Russian oil imports rise in April but Saudi is top supplier
0
Variety
2023-05-18
Pale Blue Dot backs Amini, an African climate tech startup solving environmental data scarcity
Variety
2023-05-18
Pale Blue Dot backs Amini, an African climate tech startup solving environmental data scarcity
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
02:03
EU antitrust regulators quiz cloud rivals on Microsoft's request for customer data
Variety
02:03
EU antitrust regulators quiz cloud rivals on Microsoft's request for customer data
0
Variety
14:37
Adidas to start selling Yeezy merchandise at the end of May
Variety
14:37
Adidas to start selling Yeezy merchandise at the end of May
0
Variety
2023-05-19
Samsung not planning to replace Google with Bing in phones - WSJ
Variety
2023-05-19
Samsung not planning to replace Google with Bing in phones - WSJ
0
Variety
2023-05-19
Why and how Odyssey Energy Solutions moved quickly
Variety
2023-05-19
Why and how Odyssey Energy Solutions moved quickly
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:15
The proliferation and growing demand for Syrian medications in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:15
The proliferation and growing demand for Syrian medications in Lebanon
0
World
2023-04-20
Sudanese army says 177 Egyptian air force troops evacuated to Egypt
World
2023-04-20
Sudanese army says 177 Egyptian air force troops evacuated to Egypt
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-01
Faysal El Sayegh to LBCI: Presidency should garner broad Christian acceptance
Lebanon News
2023-05-01
Faysal El Sayegh to LBCI: Presidency should garner broad Christian acceptance
0
Variety
2023-04-20
EU lawmakers back ban on goods linked to deforestation
Variety
2023-04-20
EU lawmakers back ban on goods linked to deforestation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:32
The process of international arrest warrants: What is next for Riad Salameh?
News Bulletin Reports
11:32
The process of international arrest warrants: What is next for Riad Salameh?
2
Press Highlights
01:25
Lebanon grapples with the challenge of replacing Banque du Liban's Governor: Riad Salameh's fate uncertain
Press Highlights
01:25
Lebanon grapples with the challenge of replacing Banque du Liban's Governor: Riad Salameh's fate uncertain
3
Press Highlights
00:46
Political pressure and legal battles: The future of Governor Riad Salameh
Press Highlights
00:46
Political pressure and legal battles: The future of Governor Riad Salameh
4
Lebanon News
10:22
PM Najib Mikati highlights Lebanon's crisis at Arab League Summit
Lebanon News
10:22
PM Najib Mikati highlights Lebanon's crisis at Arab League Summit
5
Lebanon News
05:28
Naufal Daou to LBCI: The Jeddah summit moved us from the 20th century to the 21st century
Lebanon News
05:28
Naufal Daou to LBCI: The Jeddah summit moved us from the 20th century to the 21st century
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
A decade later: President Assad's presence marks a turning point at Arab League Summit
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
A decade later: President Assad's presence marks a turning point at Arab League Summit
7
Lebanon News
05:17
Batarfi to LBCI: We cannot directly interfere in Lebanon, its people have to solve their problems
Lebanon News
05:17
Batarfi to LBCI: We cannot directly interfere in Lebanon, its people have to solve their problems
8
Lebanon News
06:08
Mufti Derian says Arab solidarity with Lebanon stimulates the election of a president
Lebanon News
06:08
Mufti Derian says Arab solidarity with Lebanon stimulates the election of a president
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More