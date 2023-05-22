Patient21, a digital healthcare startup with brick-and-mortar clinics, raises $108M to grow beyond Germany

The Berlin-based company has raised a healthy sum.

Patient21, a four-year-old German startup that combines a digital healthcare platform with real-world brick-and-mortar clinics, has raised €100 million ($108 million) in a Series C round of funding led by Israeli VC firm Pitango, constituting a mix of equity and debt.



Founded out of Berlin in 2019, Patient21’s platform spans pretty much the whole patient cycle, from online bookings through digital case histories, check-ins, billing, insurance, and more.