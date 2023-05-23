Amazon launches its biggest tablet, the $230 Fire Max 11

Amazon launched its biggest tablet called the Fire Max 11 tablet with an 11-inch screen. The company is pricing the device at $229.99 — offering a cheaper option for users than the 10.9-inch iPad and the new Pixel tablet with a similar-sized screen.



The tablet’s screen supports 2000 x 1200 resolution resulting in a 5:3 aspect ratio. It’s an unusual size given that iPad has a 59:41 aspect ratio and the Pixel tablet has a more standard 16:10 aspect ratio. The company claims that its aluminum frame design and toughened glass make it three times as durable as the 10.9-inch iPad. This also marks an upgrade from last year’s Amazon Fire HD 10, which was Amazon’s biggest tablet until now.