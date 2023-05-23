The Shein-Reliance India alliance could offer inspiration for Chinese startups

Shein is partnering with Reliance to re-enter India, a strategy which, if proven viable, could set an example for startups grappling with the China backlash amid rising geopolitical tensions.



The China-founded, Singapore-headquartered fast fashion giant is teaming up with Reliance Retail, the retail subsidiary of Indian conglomerate Reliance, The Wall Street Journal reported. A spokesperson for Shein confirmed the partnership without giving further details.



In 2020, India banned TikTok and Shein along with some 50 apps after tensions with China escalated on the countries’ Himalayan borders. TikTok remains unavailable, though its parent firm ByteDance still operates the music streaming app called Resso in the country.