The Shein-Reliance India alliance could offer inspiration for Chinese startups

Variety
2023-05-23 | 12:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
The Shein-Reliance India alliance could offer inspiration for Chinese startups
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
The Shein-Reliance India alliance could offer inspiration for Chinese startups

Shein is partnering with Reliance to re-enter India, a strategy which, if proven viable, could set an example for startups grappling with the China backlash amid rising geopolitical tensions.

The China-founded, Singapore-headquartered fast fashion giant is teaming up with Reliance Retail, the retail subsidiary of Indian conglomerate Reliance, The Wall Street Journal reported. A spokesperson for Shein confirmed the partnership without giving further details.

In 2020, India banned TikTok and Shein along with some 50 apps after tensions with China escalated on the countries’ Himalayan borders. TikTok remains unavailable, though its parent firm ByteDance still operates the music streaming app called Resso in the country.
 

Variety

Shein-Reliance

India

Alliance

Could

Offer

Inspiration

Chinese

Startups

LBCI Next
How the World Health Organization could fight future pandemics
A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-12

Indian startups go to court to stop Google's new in-app billing system

LBCI
World
2023-04-11

Indian startups go to court to stop Google's new in-app billing system

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-23

TikTok’s hearing in Congress is a reminder of Chinese startups’ identity crisis

LBCI
Variety
12:18

Sequoia India’s Surge backs AI-powered video creation platform Gan.ai in $5.2M funding

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
13:26

Microsoft launches an AI tool to take the pain out of building websites

LBCI
Variety
13:22

Microsoft’s Azure AI Studio lets developers build their own AI ‘copilots’

LBCI
Variety
13:17

Microsoft goes all in on plugins for AI apps

LBCI
Variety
13:14

Microsoft wants to make Windows a better place for developers

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-02-23

European Commission orders staff to remove TikTok from work devices

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-22

Iran nuclear site deep underground challenges West as talks on reviving atomic deal have stalled

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-16

A French judge issues an international arrest warrant against BDL Governor Riyad Salameh: AFP

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-02

Simpplr raises $70M for its AI-powered intranet platform

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:36

Lebanon set to be grey-listed by financial crime watchdog

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Lebanon verbally informed by Germany of an arrest warrant against central bank governor - senior judicial source

LBCI
Variety
03:01

Lebanon's tourism triumph: Batroun nominated as capital of Arab summer tourism

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Lebanon nears placement on FATF Grey List

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:52

Salameh will appear before Lebanese judiciary on Wednesday

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:01

Germany issues arrest warrant for Lebanon's central bank chief

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:10

European Observatory urges Salameh’s removal, says Lebanon will bear the consequences

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:27

PM Mikati agrees to dollarize cash financial aid allocated to Syrian refugees

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More