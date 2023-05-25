Instagram now allows for ads in search results via its Marketing API

Two months after announcing that it was beginning to test ads in search results, Instagram said that it now allows for ads in search results via the Instagram Marketing API. These ads will show up in the feed that people can scroll through when they tap into a post from search results.



In March, Instagram said was testing ads in search results to reach people actively searching for businesses, products and content. The launch of the new ad placement is likely going to be an unwelcome addition to the app from a consumer standpoint, as it bring ads to yet another part of the social network.