Since the beginning of her tour, the award-winning singer Taylor Swift has been showcasing her love for Lebanese designers, with each design being better than the previous one.



This time, Swift performed her Night One of “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” in East Rutherford wearing an Elie Saab Haute Couture Autumn Winter 2020 gown.









The singer “rocked” the stage in a princess-like gown featured by a wide skirt and a silver-embellished corset.



Swift was previously seen “blooming” on stage with an Elie Saab Haute Couture gown accessorized with flower appliqués and featured by long sleeves and 3-dimensional flower petals.



Other than wearing amazing designs by Elie Saab in her tour, which attracts millions of her fans, Taylor Swift has previously worn beautiful gowns made by the Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad, including midnight blue crystal embellished bodysuit with beaded fringes and a pink tulle ballgown with a starburst bodice and cross strap on the back.