Byblos Citadel to open for the public on July 8 to encourage the Lebanese to visit Jbeil

Lebanon's Caretaker Culture Minister Mohammad Mortada decided to open the gates of the Byblos Citadel for free to the Lebanese on Saturday, July 8.



This decision was taken to urge the Lebanese to visit the city of Byblos and learn about its exceptional archaeological and heritage cultural heritage, especially since this event will coincide with a festival, which is being held by the Ministry of Tourism in Jbeil on the 7th, 8th and 9th of July, according to what his media office announced.