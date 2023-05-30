In support of culture, UNESCO funds Lebanon's creative industries with $100,000

2023-05-30 | 03:29
In support of culture, UNESCO funds Lebanon&#39;s creative industries with $100,000
0min
In support of culture, UNESCO funds Lebanon's creative industries with $100,000

On a mission focused on Beirut for almost three years after the Beirut Port explosion, UNESCO Director of Culture and Emergencies Krista Pikkat announced the financing of $100,000 to support the cultural and creative industries.  

According to a press release, the investment in this sector is made through UNESCO Heritage Emergency Fund, a multi-donor mechanism established to enable rapid response to protect culture in emergency.  

This funding will allow UNESCO to provide emergency support to artists and cultural entities in the Lebanese capital through grants aiding them to continue producing artistic productions.   

The funding also complements the ongoing Lebanon Financing Facility (LFF)-funded BERYT project.  

According to Krista Pikkat, UNESCO Director of Culture in Emergencies, “Culture offers inspiration, education, and a sense of pride to people. We are confident that the relentless efforts, strong cooperation, and shared vision among partners will ensure the continuation of cultural life across Lebanon.”
 

Lebanon News

Variety

Lebanon

Beirut Port Explosion

UNESCO

Creative

Industries

Culture

Productions

