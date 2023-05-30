News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
In support of culture, UNESCO funds Lebanon's creative industries with $100,000
Variety
2023-05-30 | 03:29
High views
Share
Share
0
min
In support of culture, UNESCO funds Lebanon's creative industries with $100,000
On a mission focused on Beirut for almost three years after the Beirut Port explosion, UNESCO Director of Culture and Emergencies Krista Pikkat announced the financing of $100,000 to support the cultural and creative industries.
According to a press release, the investment in this sector is made through UNESCO Heritage Emergency Fund, a multi-donor mechanism established to enable rapid response to protect culture in emergency.
This funding will allow UNESCO to provide emergency support to artists and cultural entities in the Lebanese capital through grants aiding them to continue producing artistic productions.
The funding also complements the ongoing Lebanon Financing Facility (LFF)-funded BERYT project.
According to Krista Pikkat, UNESCO Director of Culture in Emergencies, “Culture offers inspiration, education, and a sense of pride to people. We are confident that the relentless efforts, strong cooperation, and shared vision among partners will ensure the continuation of cultural life across Lebanon.”
Lebanon News
Variety
Lebanon
Beirut Port Explosion
UNESCO
Creative
Industries
Culture
Productions
Krafton’s popular Battlegrounds Mobile India, successor to PUBG, returns
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-16
In Lebanon, culture is the source of livelihood for thousands, generating two billion dollars annually
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-16
In Lebanon, culture is the source of livelihood for thousands, generating two billion dollars annually
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-01
Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection
Lebanon News
2023-05-01
Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-28
Information Minister, UNESCO announces modern media law progress in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-04-28
Information Minister, UNESCO announces modern media law progress in Lebanon
0
Variety
2023-03-23
UNESCO launches $2.2 million project to revive Lebanon's cultural industry
Variety
2023-03-23
UNESCO launches $2.2 million project to revive Lebanon's cultural industry
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
11:07
Krafton’s popular Battlegrounds Mobile India, successor to PUBG, returns
Variety
11:07
Krafton’s popular Battlegrounds Mobile India, successor to PUBG, returns
0
Variety
11:06
Arm launches new chips for faster smartphone performance during Computex
Variety
11:06
Arm launches new chips for faster smartphone performance during Computex
0
Variety
11:04
Ambani’s JioCinema secures NBCUniversal titles, escalates Netflix and Disney rivalry
Variety
11:04
Ambani’s JioCinema secures NBCUniversal titles, escalates Netflix and Disney rivalry
0
Variety
11:01
All the Nvidia news announced by Jensen Huang at Computex
Variety
11:01
All the Nvidia news announced by Jensen Huang at Computex
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2022-12-13
Interior Ministry prepares for holding on-time municipal elections
Press Highlights
2022-12-13
Interior Ministry prepares for holding on-time municipal elections
0
World
06:39
ECB warns of hit to top European banks if funds run into trouble
World
06:39
ECB warns of hit to top European banks if funds run into trouble
0
Lebanon Economy
03:59
Economic bodies, World Bank delegation discuss road map for Lebanese ports' development
Lebanon Economy
03:59
Economic bodies, World Bank delegation discuss road map for Lebanese ports' development
0
Middle East
08:08
Iran says "terrorist team" linked to Israel has been arrested
Middle East
08:08
Iran says "terrorist team" linked to Israel has been arrested
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
02:53
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
02:53
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:20
Sidon municipality's swimwear restriction on women challenged by 'Beach for All' campaign
Lebanon News
11:20
Sidon municipality's swimwear restriction on women challenged by 'Beach for All' campaign
2
Middle East
02:53
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
02:53
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
3
Lebanon News
13:18
Lebanese Interior Minister, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, Addresses Kidnapping of Saudi Citizen in Beirut
Lebanon News
13:18
Lebanese Interior Minister, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, Addresses Kidnapping of Saudi Citizen in Beirut
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:01
Will Azour be able to surpass votes counted for Frangieh?
News Bulletin Reports
12:01
Will Azour be able to surpass votes counted for Frangieh?
5
Lebanon News
06:41
Saudi Ambassador thanks Lebanese security forces following successful rescue of kidnapped Saudi national
Lebanon News
06:41
Saudi Ambassador thanks Lebanese security forces following successful rescue of kidnapped Saudi national
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:33
Iran-Afghanistan tensions over Helmand River spark new conflict
News Bulletin Reports
13:33
Iran-Afghanistan tensions over Helmand River spark new conflict
7
Lebanon News
10:11
Finance Minister says World Bank intends to extend Lebanon with a loan of about $200 million
Lebanon News
10:11
Finance Minister says World Bank intends to extend Lebanon with a loan of about $200 million
8
Middle East
08:08
Iran says "terrorist team" linked to Israel has been arrested
Middle East
08:08
Iran says "terrorist team" linked to Israel has been arrested
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More