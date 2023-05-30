News
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
25
o
Solana’s co-founder sees potential for its blockchain to be the ‘Apple of crypto’
Variety
2023-05-30 | 09:30
Solana’s co-founder sees potential for its blockchain to be the ‘Apple of crypto’
As some crypto companies gain mainstream adoption through partnerships, alliances or deals with big brand names, others are operating by the beat of their own drum and not worrying about whether a big label is with them.
Solana, a layer-1 blockchain that launched in 2020, is one of the biggest chains that developers are building on. Excluding stablecoins, Solana is the eighth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization at around $7.6 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data.
TechCrunch
Variety
Solana
Co-Founder
Potential
Blockchain
Apple
Crypto
Stablecoin
In support of culture, UNESCO funds Lebanon's creative industries with $100,000
Krafton’s popular Battlegrounds Mobile India, successor to PUBG, returns
Previous
0
Variety
2023-05-25
Variety
2023-05-25
Blockchain.com CEO says US default would hit crypto initially
Variety
2023-03-13
Variety
2023-03-13
Founder of troubled crypto asset unicorn Babel launches new DeFi project, stablecoin
Lebanon News
2023-05-26
Lebanon News
2023-05-26
Special Investigation Commission's statement on Lebanon's potential gray list placement
Variety
2023-05-23
Variety
2023-05-23
Apple invites media to WWDC 2023 keynote, where AR headset is expected to debut
Variety
10:22
Variety
10:22
Is Rafic Hariri International Airport ready to welcome 1.5 million visitors?
World
10:07
World
10:07
A.I. Poses 'Risk of Extinction,' Industry Leaders Warn
Variety
09:59
Variety
09:59
Climate battle looms as Alberta premier Smith takes aim at Trudeau after election win
Variety
09:49
Variety
09:49
OpenAI’s Altman and other AI giants back warning of advanced AI as ‘extinction’ risk
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-06
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-06
The Ugly Truth: How Does the Government Plan to Repay Depositors?
Middle East
2023-02-02
Middle East
2023-02-02
Israeli settler population in West Bank surpasses 500k
Lebanon News
2023-03-06
Lebanon News
2023-03-06
Lebanon's Banque de l'habitat planning on issuing new package loans
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-05
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-05
French channel to air documentary on Hezbollah
Middle East
02:53
Middle East
02:53
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Variety
2023-03-16
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Middle East
02:53
Middle East
02:53
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Lebanon News
13:18
Lebanon News
13:18
Lebanese Interior Minister, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, Addresses Kidnapping of Saudi Citizen in Beirut
Lebanon News
06:41
Lebanon News
06:41
Saudi Ambassador thanks Lebanese security forces following successful rescue of kidnapped Saudi national
News Bulletin Reports
12:01
News Bulletin Reports
12:01
Will Azour be able to surpass votes counted for Frangieh?
News Bulletin Reports
13:33
News Bulletin Reports
13:33
Iran-Afghanistan tensions over Helmand River spark new conflict
News Bulletin Reports
08:06
News Bulletin Reports
08:06
Erdogan Re-elected for Third Term: A Detailed Analysis
News Bulletin Reports
08:04
News Bulletin Reports
08:04
Erdogan's New Term: Navigating Stability in Turkish-Arab Relations and Tensions with Europe
Press Highlights
03:32
Press Highlights
03:32
Rai’s list to Paris: Five names without Frangieh
