Solana’s co-founder sees potential for its blockchain to be the ‘Apple of crypto’

Variety
2023-05-30 | 09:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Solana’s co-founder sees potential for its blockchain to be the ‘Apple of crypto’
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Solana’s co-founder sees potential for its blockchain to be the ‘Apple of crypto’

As some crypto companies gain mainstream adoption through partnerships, alliances or deals with big brand names, others are operating by the beat of their own drum and not worrying about whether a big label is with them.

Solana, a layer-1 blockchain that launched in 2020, is one of the biggest chains that developers are building on. Excluding stablecoins, Solana is the eighth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization at around $7.6 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data.
 

Variety

Solana

Co-Founder

Potential

Blockchain

Apple

Crypto

Stablecoin

LBCI Next
In support of culture, UNESCO funds Lebanon's creative industries with $100,000
Krafton’s popular Battlegrounds Mobile India, successor to PUBG, returns
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-05-25

Blockchain.com CEO says US default would hit crypto initially

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-13

Founder of troubled crypto asset unicorn Babel launches new DeFi project, stablecoin

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-26

Special Investigation Commission's statement on Lebanon's potential gray list placement

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-23

Apple invites media to WWDC 2023 keynote, where AR headset is expected to debut

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:22

Is Rafic Hariri International Airport ready to welcome 1.5 million visitors?

LBCI
World
10:07

A.I. Poses 'Risk of Extinction,' Industry Leaders Warn

LBCI
Variety
09:59

Climate battle looms as Alberta premier Smith takes aim at Trudeau after election win

LBCI
Variety
09:49

OpenAI’s Altman and other AI giants back warning of advanced AI as ‘extinction’ risk

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-06

The Ugly Truth: How Does the Government Plan to Repay Depositors?

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-02

Israeli settler population in West Bank surpasses 500k

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-06

Lebanon's Banque de l'habitat planning on issuing new package loans

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-05

French channel to air documentary on Hezbollah

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
02:53

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East
02:53

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:18

Lebanese Interior Minister, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, Addresses Kidnapping of Saudi Citizen in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Saudi Ambassador thanks Lebanese security forces following successful rescue of kidnapped Saudi national

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:01

Will Azour be able to surpass votes counted for Frangieh?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:33

Iran-Afghanistan tensions over Helmand River spark new conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:06

Erdogan Re-elected for Third Term: A Detailed Analysis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:04

Erdogan's New Term: Navigating Stability in Turkish-Arab Relations and Tensions with Europe

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:32

Rai’s list to Paris: Five names without Frangieh

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More