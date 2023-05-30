Wellplaece wants to put a smile on dentists’ face with new supply procurement marketplace

There are nearly 186,000 dentist businesses in the US, and at any given time, they are replenishing supplies. The process of doing so was traditionally fragmented, with offices relying on between three and seven suppliers, on average.



This means someone sits at the computer with tabs open to vendor websites, going back and forth between them, to compare prices and find the best deal. Adding to the issue in recent years was the global pandemic which strained the supply chain and made finding everyday items, like gloves and masks, more difficult.