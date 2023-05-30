Climate battle looms as Alberta premier Smith takes aim at Trudeau after election win

Alberta's re-elect conservative leader Danielle Smith has put herself on a collision course with Canada's Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over climate policies that would weigh on the province's massive fossil fuel industry.Smith, leader of the United Conservative Party (UCP), defeated left-leaning New Democratic Party leader Rachel Notley on Monday, and immediately targeted Trudeau, threatening the country's ambitious climate goals.Smith warned Trudeau's Liberal climate policies will destroy tens of thousands of jobs in the oil and gas sector, which contributes more than 20% to Alberta GDP.Trudeau's government is aiming to cut climate-warming carbon emissions 40-45% by 2030, but will struggle to meet that target without significant reductions from Alberta, Canada's highest-polluting province.Some analysts have said deep emissions cuts are not possible without reducing oil production, which Smith fiercely opposes.In her victory speech in front of cheering supporters in Canada's oil capital Calgary, Smith called on Albertans to stand up against policies including the federal government's proposed oil and gas emissions cap and clean electricity regulations, expected to be unveiled within weeks."Hopefully the prime minister and his caucus are watching tonight," Smith said. "As premier I cannot under any circumstances allow these contemplated federal policies to be inflicted upon Albertans."Canada has the world's third-largest oil reserves, most of which are held in northern Alberta's vast oil sands. The province produces around 80% of Canada's 4.9 million barrels per day of crude oil."Let's keep working together to deliver results for Albertans – let’s create more good jobs, grow our economy, and continue to position Alberta as a leader in clean energy," Trudeau said in a tweet on Tuesday, as he congratulated Smith on her victory.The federal government says Canada needs to cut emissions from oil and gas production to stay competitive as the world transitions to net-zero by 2050."Alberta is obviously heavily invested in a future that involves the oil and gas economy," said Darrell Bricker, CEO of pollster Ipsos Public Affairs. "This is going to be a bone of contention" with Ottawa, he added.