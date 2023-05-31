News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Elon Musk visits China's commerce and industry ministries
Variety
2023-05-31 | 01:44
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Elon Musk visits China's commerce and industry ministries
Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) CEO Elon Musk kicked off his second day in China with visits to the country's commerce ministry and industry ministry.
Musk left his hotel on Wednesday morning accompanied by Grace Tao, Tesla's China-based public affairs chief and Tom Zhu, head of global manufacturing.
At the commerce ministry, he was sent off with a handshake from the minister Wang Wentao. He next visited the Ministry of Industry and Information which has regulatory oversight of the automotive industry.
Tesla and the ministries did not immediately reply to a request for comment on discussions with Musk.
Musk's first visit to China in three years comes as Tesla faces intensifying competition from Chinese-made electric vehicles and some uncertainty about expansion plans for the Shanghai plant.
The factory produced over 700,000 Model Y and Model 3 vehicles last year, more than half of the company's global output.
Another area of interest for investors is whether China regulators will clear the release of Tesla's advanced driver assistance features. The features are available in the United States as part of the "Full Self Driving" software it sells for $15,000 per vehicle.
A day earlier, Musk met with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang. He also had dinner with Zeng Yuqun, chairman of CATL (300750.SZ), the Chinese battery giant and a key Tesla supplier, on Tuesday evening, according to a source and photos shared on social media.
CATL did not respond to requests for comment.
Musk is expected to meet other senior Chinese officials and visit the Shanghai plant later in the week, sources have said, though it was not clear who exactly he would meet or what issues they would discuss.
Reuters
World
Variety
Tesla
Twitter
Owner
CEO
Elon Musk
China
Beijing
Commerce
Industry
Ministries
Business
Next
Climate change, strained infra worsen flood risk in India's Silicon Valley- report
Private astronaut crew, including first Arab woman in orbit, returns from space station
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-05-13
Twitter’s new CEO is an NBCUniversal executive with deep ad industry ties
Variety
2023-05-13
Twitter’s new CEO is an NBCUniversal executive with deep ad industry ties
0
Variety
2023-05-12
Elon Musk says he has found a new CEO for Twitter
Variety
2023-05-12
Elon Musk says he has found a new CEO for Twitter
0
World
2023-05-30
Elon Musk's private jet has landed in Beijing
World
2023-05-30
Elon Musk's private jet has landed in Beijing
0
World
2023-05-28
COMAC C919 completes its successful maiden commercial flight, marking a milestone in China's aviation industry
World
2023-05-28
COMAC C919 completes its successful maiden commercial flight, marking a milestone in China's aviation industry
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
03:09
Climate change, strained infra worsen flood risk in India's Silicon Valley- report
Variety
03:09
Climate change, strained infra worsen flood risk in India's Silicon Valley- report
0
Variety
01:10
Private astronaut crew, including first Arab woman in orbit, returns from space station
Variety
01:10
Private astronaut crew, including first Arab woman in orbit, returns from space station
0
Variety
10:22
Is Rafic Hariri International Airport ready to welcome 1.5 million visitors?
Variety
10:22
Is Rafic Hariri International Airport ready to welcome 1.5 million visitors?
0
World
10:07
A.I. Poses 'Risk of Extinction,' Industry Leaders Warn
World
10:07
A.I. Poses 'Risk of Extinction,' Industry Leaders Warn
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-05-15
Morant suspended from team activities after alleged gun video
Sports
2023-05-15
Morant suspended from team activities after alleged gun video
0
World
2023-04-10
Italy's Berlusconi steadily improving, doctors say
World
2023-04-10
Italy's Berlusconi steadily improving, doctors say
0
Lebanon News
04:37
Geagea discusses local, regional developments with Russian Ambassador
Lebanon News
04:37
Geagea discusses local, regional developments with Russian Ambassador
0
World
2023-04-12
Spain asks EU data protection board to discuss OpenAI's ChatGPT
World
2023-04-12
Spain asks EU data protection board to discuss OpenAI's ChatGPT
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:41
Saudi Ambassador thanks Lebanese security forces following successful rescue of kidnapped Saudi national
Lebanon News
06:41
Saudi Ambassador thanks Lebanese security forces following successful rescue of kidnapped Saudi national
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
More details about the abduction of Saudi citizen in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
More details about the abduction of Saudi citizen in Lebanon
3
News Bulletin Reports
08:04
Erdogan's New Term: Navigating Stability in Turkish-Arab Relations and Tensions with Europe
News Bulletin Reports
08:04
Erdogan's New Term: Navigating Stability in Turkish-Arab Relations and Tensions with Europe
4
Lebanon News
03:48
National Accord: A new parliamentary bloc for national action and development
Lebanon News
03:48
National Accord: A new parliamentary bloc for national action and development
5
Variety
10:22
Is Rafic Hariri International Airport ready to welcome 1.5 million visitors?
Variety
10:22
Is Rafic Hariri International Airport ready to welcome 1.5 million visitors?
6
News Bulletin Reports
08:06
Erdogan Re-elected for Third Term: A Detailed Analysis
News Bulletin Reports
08:06
Erdogan Re-elected for Third Term: A Detailed Analysis
7
Lebanon News
15:14
FPM confirms agreed-upon path regarding consensus with the opposition
Lebanon News
15:14
FPM confirms agreed-upon path regarding consensus with the opposition
8
Lebanon News
15:12
French President reaffirms support for Lebanon in a meeting with Maronite Patriarch
Lebanon News
15:12
French President reaffirms support for Lebanon in a meeting with Maronite Patriarch
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More