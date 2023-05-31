News
23
o
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
No ChatGPT in my court: Judge orders all AI-generated content must be declared and checked
Variety
2023-05-31 | 10:14
High views
Share
Share
0
min
No ChatGPT in my court: Judge orders all AI-generated content must be declared and checked
Few lawyers would be foolish enough to let an AI make their arguments, but one already did, and Judge Brantley Starr is taking steps to ensure that debacle isn’t repeated in his courtroom.
The Texas federal judge has added a requirement that any attorney appearing in his court must attest that “no portion of the filing was drafted by generative artificial intelligence,” or if it was, that it was checked “by a human being.”
TechCrunch
