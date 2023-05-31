Private astronaut crew, including first Arab woman in orbit, returns from space station

Variety
2023-05-31 | 10:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Private astronaut crew, including first Arab woman in orbit, returns from space station
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Private astronaut crew, including first Arab woman in orbit, returns from space station

An all-private astronaut team of two Americans and two Saudis, including the first Arab woman sent into orbit, splashed down safely off Florida on Tuesday night, capping an eight-day research mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying them, parachuted into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Panama City, Florida, after a 12-hour return flight and blazing re-entry plunge through Earth's atmosphere.

The splashdown was carried live by a joint webcast presented by SpaceX and the company behind the mission, Axiom Space.

It concluded the second space station mission organized, equipped and trained entirely at private expense by Axiom, a 7-year-old Houston-based venture headed by NASA's former ISS program manager.

The Axiom 2 crew was led by retired NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, 63, who holds the US record for most time spent in orbit with 665 days in space over three long-duration missions to the ISS, including 10 spacewalks. She now serves as Axiom's director of human spaceflight.

"That was a phenomenal ride. We really enjoyed all of it," Whitson radioed to mission controllers’ moments after splashdown.

Ax-2's designated pilot was John Shoffner, 67, an aviator, race car driver and investor from Alaska.

Rounding out the crew as mission specialists were the first two astronauts from Saudi Arabia to fly aboard a private spacecraft - Ali Alqarni, 31, a fighter pilot for the Royal Saudi Air Force; and Rayyanah Barnawi, 34, a biomedical scientist in cancer stem-cell research.

Barnawi is the first woman from the Arab world ever launched into Earth orbit and the first Saudi woman to fly in space, an achievement that came barely five years after women in the Gulf kingdom gained the right to drive in June 2018.

In August 2022, Sara Sabry became the first Arab woman and the first Egyptian to fly to space on a brief suborbital ride operated by the Blue Origin astro-tourist venture of Jeff Bezos.

The ISS stay of Alqarni and Barnawi was also notable for overlapping with that of Sultan Alneyadi, an ISS Expedition-69 crew member from the United Arab Emirates, marking the first time three astronauts from the Arab world were aboard the space station together.

The Axiom 2 mission, which launched on May 21, was the latest in a series of space expeditions bankrolled by private investment capital and wealthy passengers rather than by taxpayer dollars as NASA seeks to expand commercial access to low-Earth orbit.

Axiom, which sent its first four-member astronaut team to ISS in April 2022, also has signed a contract with the US space agency to build the first commercial addition to the orbiting laboratory.

California-based SpaceX, founded by Twitter owner and Tesla Inc. (TSLA.O) electric carmaker CEO Elon Musk, supplied the Falcon 9 rocket and crew capsule that ferried Axiom's team to and from orbit and controlled the flight.

NASA furnished the launch site at its Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, and assumed responsibility for the Axiom crew during their stay aboard the space station, orbiting some 250 miles (400 km) above Earth.



Reuters
 

Variety

Private

Astronaut

Crew

First

Arab

Woman

Orbit

Return

Space

Station

LBCI Next
Private astronaut crew, including first Arab woman in orbit, returns from space station
Is Rafic Hariri International Airport ready to welcome 1.5 million visitors?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
01:10

Private astronaut crew, including first Arab woman in orbit, returns from space station

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-10

Vast and SpaceX aim to put the first commercial space station in orbit in 2025

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-04

NASA names woman, Black astronauts to Artemis II crew in lunar first

LBCI
World
2023-03-12

SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
12:05

NASA UFO panel in first public meeting says better data needed

LBCI
Variety
12:01

DistroKid releases new iPhone app, says Android launch coming soon

LBCI
Variety
11:58

Toyota confirms another years-long data leak, this time exposing at least 260,000 car owners

LBCI
Variety
11:56

Snapchat launches a new generative AI feature, ‘My AI Snaps,’ for paid subscribers

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-20

Christian parties respond positively to Maronite Patriarch's call for spiritual retreat

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-23

Lebanese parliament divided on funding municipal elections without a president

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:30

Circular 165 takes effect: Lebanese banks urged to comply with fresh currency regulations

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-19

Best friends of Lebanese descent inspire Arab women in the US to pursue higher education

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:11

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World
11:11

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

US House Leaders urge Blinken to enforce targeted sanctions on Lebanon's politicians amid escalating crisis

LBCI
Middle East
04:56

Israeli strike on eastern Lebanon kills 5 Palestinian militants, wounds 10

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:48

National Accord: A new parliamentary bloc for national action and development

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:29

BDL Governor at Beirut Justice Palace

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Raja Salameh fails to attend investigation session in France

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:30

Circular 165 takes effect: Lebanese banks urged to comply with fresh currency regulations

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:14

FPM confirms agreed-upon path regarding consensus with the opposition

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More