Volvo’s new small EV tries to optimize space with Scandinavian design
Variety
2023-05-31 | 10:51
Volvo’s new small EV tries to optimize space with Scandinavian design
Volvo is continuing to drip-feed more information about its upcoming electric Volvo EX30 small SUV.
Last week the automaker promised the new EV would have the smallest carbon footprint of any previously made Volvo vehicle. Now, Volvo is hyping up the use of Scandinavian design skills to optimize space in the small vehicle.
TechCrunch
Variety
Volvo
New
Small
EV
Electric Vehicle
Tries
Optimize
Space
Scandinavian
Design
Private astronaut crew, including first Arab woman in orbit, returns from space station
Is Rafic Hariri International Airport ready to welcome 1.5 million visitors?
