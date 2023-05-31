NomuPay, formed from pieces of failed fintech Wirecard, says it’s raised $53.6M for cross-border payments

We still see regular updates on the calamitous fallout of the 2020 collapse of Wirecard, the now-insolvent fintech out of Germany that had built an elaborate house of cards on false accounting and murky business. Meanwhile, some of the assets from that operation, now under new ownership, appear to be in growth mode.



NomuPay — a unified payments business formed by VC Finch Capital out of its 2021 acquisitions of Wirecard assets, specifically local licenses, across Turkey and Asia Pacific (specifically Hong Kong, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand), as well as separate businesses like Cardinity out of Lithuania (also known as Click2Sell) to cover European licenses — says that it has now raised $53.6 million, funding that it is using to continue expanding its operations, and building more integrations and other functionality into its API.