Flighty's tool will help you connect with fellow WWDC attendees

2023-05-31
Flighty’s tool will help you connect with fellow WWDC attendees
0min
Flighty’s tool will help you connect with fellow WWDC attendees

Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) is now just less than a week away. Many developer communities are already organizing watch parties across the world.

But if you are going to the event, and want to connect with folks attending the event, flight tracking tool Flighty has made a tool for it. The startup has launched a new website, called “Who’s Going to WWDC23” to show who else is attending Apple’s event. It shows what routes people are taking and how many flights they are taking to go to Cupertino.
 

