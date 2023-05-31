Spectacular nights of art: The Beiteddine Festival unveil dazzling performances

2023-05-31 | 10:58
Spectacular nights of art: The Beiteddine Festival unveil dazzling performances
1min
Spectacular nights of art: The Beiteddine Festival unveil dazzling performances

The international Beiteddine Festival, which is the most prominent Lebanese and global artists gathered and performed, turned this location into a symbol of a cultural and artistic interface that contributed to defining Lebanon's civilized identity.   

After 40 years since the launch of the Beiteddine Festival, this year is different. The theater has been dedicated to the creations of young talents from Lebanon, the Arab world, and beyond.  

From July 20th to August 5th, we will be treated to seven nights of artistic performances at Salamlek Square, according to the program announced by the president of the Beiteddine Festival.   

The opening will feature soprano Farrah El Dibany accompanied by Maestro Lubnan Baalbaki. The second night will showcase flamenco with Juan Gomez and Guy Manoukian, followed by jazz with Donna Khalife and Arthur Satyan. The fourth night will feature Mayssa Karaa and then the play "Chicago."  

This year, the musical concerts will add to a history that has already recorded over 500 performances with 6,600 artists and musicians, attracting more than 700,000 spectators.  

The Beiteddine Festival will become an additional destination on this year's tourism calendar as one of the 82 anticipated tourist events registered with the Ministry of Tourism for the promising summer season.
 

