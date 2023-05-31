Hubble Network wants to connect a billion devices with space-based Bluetooth network

2023-05-31
Hubble Network wants to connect a billion devices with space-based Bluetooth network
0min
Hubble Network wants to connect a billion devices with space-based Bluetooth network

Bluetooth-enabled devices are ubiquitous, but how those devices are used is constrained by the relatively short range provided by Bluetooth technology. Seattle-based startup Hubble Network wants to completely upend that status quo, by launching a satellite network that any Bluetooth-enabled device can connect to, anywhere in the world.

The company’s aim is to build out a constellation of 300 satellites that can provide real-time updates for any sensor or device outfitted with a Bluetooth low energy (BLE) chip. On its website, Hubble proposes use-cases that span industries – from child safety to pallet tracking to environmental monitoring. The startup’s ultimate goal is to connect over a billion devices on its network.
 

