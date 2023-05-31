Social mapping platform Atly launches with $18M to be a Reddit for real-world locations

From Foursquare to Zenly, there hasn’t exactly been a shortage of location-centric social networks outside the usual Big Tech ecosystems, but for one reason or another things have never really worked out. Snap acquired Zenly and eventually shut it down despite its enduring popularity, and Foursquare is still chugging along with its back-end location data business and consumer spin-off Swarm.



But “social” and “location” have always been natural brethren, which is why another startup is throwing its hat into the social-location ring, armed with $18 million in funding and an app that has gained a little steam through its beta period.