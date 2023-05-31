Ransomware attack on US dental insurance giant exposes data of 9 million patients

An apparent ransomware attack on one of America’s largest dental health insurers has compromised the personal information of almost nine million individuals in the United States.



The Atlanta-based Managed Care of North America (MCNA) Dental claims to be the largest dental insurer in the nation for government‑sponsored plans covering children and seniors. In a notice posted on Friday, the company said it became aware of “certain activity in our computer system that happened without our permission” on March 6 and later learned that a hacker “was able to see and take copies of some information in our computer system” between February 26 and March 7, 2023.