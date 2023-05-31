India kicks off a pilot to become electronics repair capital of the world

After expanding its footprint in manufacturing smartphones and other tech devices, India is looking to become the electronics repair capital of the world, taking the crown from China and Malaysia, which currently dominate the industry.



On Wednesday, the country’s Ministry of Information and Technology launched a pilot project called Electronics Repair Services Outsourcing (ERSO) to test electronics repair outsourcing, initially for a three-month pilot in Bengaluru. Flex, Lenovo, CTDI, R-Logic and Aforeserve will participate in the program.