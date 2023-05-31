DistroKid releases new iPhone app, says Android launch coming soon

DistroKid, an independent music distribution service that musicians use to put music into online stores and streaming services, has released a new iPhone app that allows its users to upload new music, edit previous releases, check streaming stats and more all from their phones.



The new app allows artists, bands, DJs and producers to add lyrics or credits to releases, check earnings and manage which releases appear on their artist page in streaming services. In addition, the app includes a “You’ve got money” push notification that chimes every time new money hits your account.