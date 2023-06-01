Rajwa Al-Saif shines in Elie Saab's design on her wedding day to Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan

2023-06-01 | 11:58
Rajwa Al-Saif shines in Elie Saab's design on her wedding day to Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan
0min
Rajwa Al-Saif shines in Elie Saab's design on her wedding day to Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan

The world eagerly awaited the arrival of Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah of Jordan and Ms. Rajwa Al-Saif to celebrate their wedding at Zahran Palace in Jordan.

The bride chose a signature design by Lebanese designer Elie Saab for her wedding day. She wore a long-sleeved, fitted white dress adorned with a decorative train and a plain long veil.

