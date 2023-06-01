News
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
24
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
28
o
Rajwa Al-Saif shines in Elie Saab's design on her wedding day to Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan
Variety
2023-06-01 | 11:58
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Rajwa Al-Saif shines in Elie Saab's design on her wedding day to Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan
The world eagerly awaited the arrival of Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah of Jordan and Ms. Rajwa Al-Saif to celebrate their wedding at Zahran Palace in Jordan.
The bride chose a signature design by Lebanese designer Elie Saab for her wedding day. She wore a long-sleeved, fitted white dress adorned with a decorative train and a plain long veil.
