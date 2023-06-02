Puneet Chandok, AWS India and South Asia head, has resigned

2023-06-02 | 08:30
Puneet Chandok, AWS India and South Asia head, has resigned
Puneet Chandok, AWS India and South Asia head, has resigned

Puneet Chandok, the head of AWS in India and South Asia, has resigned, according to two sources familiar with the matter, a surprise move just weeks after the cloud giant pledged to invest over $12 billion in India by 2030.

Chandok, who served as the President of AWS India and South Asia, joined the e-commerce group four years ago, according to his LinkedIn. His last day at Amazon’s cloud unit is in August, one of the sources said. A broader group of Amazon executives were informed about the move on Tuesday, the source said.
 

Puneet

Chandok

AWS

India

South Asia

Head

Resigned

