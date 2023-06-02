News
NASA, Boeing delay the first crewed flight test of the Starliner capsule…again
Variety
2023-06-02 | 08:32
NASA, Boeing delay the first crewed flight test of the Starliner capsule…again
Boeing and NASA said Thursday that the first crewed flight test of the Starliner capsule would be further delayed due to a new crop of technical issues with the spacecraft.
The first crewed mission was scheduled to fly two NASA astronauts on July 21 after being pushed back from an earlier April launch date. Officials did not provide a new launch date during a media briefing, though Boeing’s VP of commercial crew, Mark Nappi, said leadership would spend the next week or so figuring out a plan to ensure the capsule is safe for flight.
TechCrunch
