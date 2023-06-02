Fintech giant Stripe is getting into the credit game

Stripe wants to make it easier for businesses to access credit.



The private financial infrastructure giant announced a new charge card program today from Stripe Issuing, its commercial card issuing product, Denise Ho, head of product for BaaS at Stripe, told TechCrunch exclusively.



The company originally launched its Issuing product in 2018, and since then it’s helped companies such as Shopify and Ramp issue more than 100 million cards in the U.S., the United Kingdom and the European Union. Today, the product is one of Stripe’s fastest-growing, Ho said — supporting half a million transactions a day. Fintechs like Klarna “build entire businesses on it,” the company claims.