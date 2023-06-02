Volkswagen targets cool with a new American-sized ID.Buzz

It’s been far too long and yet you’re going to have to wait a bit longer.



After years of impatient waiting, the U.S. version of the Volkswagen ID.Buzz finally made its debut Thursday in Huntington Beach, California. When pitted against the European spec bus — which is already on sale — everything about this version of the automaker’s electric van is bigger.



America loves nostalgia and big vehicles and this vehicle has both.