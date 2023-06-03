News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Majhoul
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Transfer of holy icon shows Russian Orthodoxy's new sway under Putin
Variety
2023-06-03 | 05:45
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Transfer of holy icon shows Russian Orthodoxy's new sway under Putin
President Vladimir Putin's decision to move one of Russia's holiest icons from a museum to a Moscow cathedral highlights his growing reliance on the Church as the Ukraine war drags on, but has also raised fears about the safety of the fragile artifact.
Emphasizing its importance to the faithful, Putin last month ordered Andrei Rublev's "Trinity" be transferred to the Russian Orthodox Church from Moscow's Tretyakov Gallery for a year.
On Sunday, this year's Trinity Sunday, the 15th century artwork will take its place in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior, a vast church that was blown up under Josef Stalin but rebuilt in the 1990s after the fall of the Soviet Union.
The transfer of Russia's most famous icon, which depicts the Oak of Mamre where the three angels visited Abraham in the Book of Genesis, underscores the extent to which politics and religion have become intertwined during the war.
"Putin has an interest in keeping the Church on his side in this war, to show he respects the Church," said Regina Elsner, a theologian and researcher of the Russian Orthodox Church at the Berlin-based Centre for Eastern European and International Studies.
"Putin needs to show that the war is not his personal military activity, but that there is a higher, metaphysical mission in Russia that he is trying to fulfill."
Russia's propagandists have used Christian symbolism about fighting the devil and the anti-Christ to try to rally support for a war that has gone on much longer than the Kremlin or the West expected.
Putin frames the war as a battle for the survival of Russia. The West says it wants to help Ukraine defeat Russia on the battlefield but does not want to destroy Russia. Ukraine says it wants to eject every Russian soldier from its territory.
After its stay at the Christ the Savior, the icon will be transported to the Trinity Lavra of St. Sergius – the spiritual center of the Russian Orthodox Church outside Moscow – where it had been brought just last year for separate religious celebrations.
The Kremlin and the Church declined comment.
Just over a century since atheist Bolsheviks came to power in the October 1917 revolution, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, the head of the Church, said believers could only have dreamed that the icon would be returned.
Kirill, a close ally of Putin's, casts the war a "metaphysical" battle for Russia's survival against evil and a decadent West seeking to destroy Russia.
For some, though, there is unease at the sway of the Church - and concern about possible damage to the fragile icon.
Ksenia Korobeynikova, a Russian art historian who has spoken out against the transfer on her popular art-focused Telegram channel, told Reuters the icon's importance to Russia was on a par with Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" for European culture.
Korobeynikova expressed concern about the conditions the icon would be kept in, saying the Tretyakov Gallery had the "intensive care" specialists to attend to it.
She quipped that Russian leaders over the centuries have turned to icons in tough situations with the hope of victory.
"Perhaps there is something similar here," Korobeynikova told Reuters. "The Church now has a completely new level of authority. If the Church asks for something, then most likely they (Russia's leaders) cannot refuse it."
The Church has said the necessary controls will be provided at the Moscow cathedral and that Tretyakov staff will supervise the artwork during its stay.
But late last month an archpriest and head of the Moscow Patriarchate's expert council on church art, architecture and restoration was fired "in connection with the obstruction of bringing the icon" to the cathedral.
Russian art historians have spoken out against the icon's removal, saying there is no way to safely transport the work, which is made of centuries-old wood and requires strict temperature and humidity controls, across long distances.
"Masterpieces of Russian icon painting and national shrines should not be exposed to unjustified risk," members of a cultural council within the Russian Academy of Sciences wrote in an open letter to Russian Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova.
"The only space suitable for placing the icon 'Trinity' by Andrei Rublev is in the halls of the Tretyakov Gallery, which is confirmed by almost a century of practice."
Reuters
Variety
Transfer
Holy
Icon
Show
Russian
Orthodoxy
New
Sway
Putin
Russia
Canada facing rising threat from cyber-attacks - defense minister
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-21
Putin says battle for Bakhmut is over, thanks Wagner mercenaries and Russian army
World
2023-05-21
Putin says battle for Bakhmut is over, thanks Wagner mercenaries and Russian army
0
World
2023-05-19
UK targets grain theft and energy sector with new Russian sanctions
World
2023-05-19
UK targets grain theft and energy sector with new Russian sanctions
0
World
2023-05-14
G7 leaders to target Russian energy, trade in new sanctions steps
World
2023-05-14
G7 leaders to target Russian energy, trade in new sanctions steps
0
World
2023-04-26
Putin signs decree taking over Russian assets of two foreign firms
World
2023-04-26
Putin signs decree taking over Russian assets of two foreign firms
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
03:13
Canada facing rising threat from cyber-attacks - defense minister
Variety
03:13
Canada facing rising threat from cyber-attacks - defense minister
0
Variety
2023-06-02
Gig workers in California to receive millions for unpaid vehicle expenses
Variety
2023-06-02
Gig workers in California to receive millions for unpaid vehicle expenses
0
Variety
2023-06-02
AI-generated hate is rising
Variety
2023-06-02
AI-generated hate is rising
0
Variety
2023-06-02
Hackers launch another wave of mass-hacks targeting company file transfer tools
Variety
2023-06-02
Hackers launch another wave of mass-hacks targeting company file transfer tools
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-05-25
Montenegro court overturns Terraform founder Do Kwon’s bail
Variety
2023-05-25
Montenegro court overturns Terraform founder Do Kwon’s bail
0
World
05:56
Japan's growing military strength not a threat – minister
World
05:56
Japan's growing military strength not a threat – minister
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-01
#OurWorldOurPlayground: LBCI's Campaign Spotlights Three Lebanese Teams Competing on the Global Basketball Stage
Lebanon News
2023-06-01
#OurWorldOurPlayground: LBCI's Campaign Spotlights Three Lebanese Teams Competing on the Global Basketball Stage
0
World
08:47
Senegal's protest-hit capital left with looted shops and debris
World
08:47
Senegal's protest-hit capital left with looted shops and debris
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East
14:28
Congo-UAE gold export deal raises 'great concerns'
Middle East
14:28
Congo-UAE gold export deal raises 'great concerns'
2
Press Highlights
01:38
Riad Salameh's bold moves amidst Banque du Liban departure
Press Highlights
01:38
Riad Salameh's bold moves amidst Banque du Liban departure
3
Press Highlights
01:12
Jihad Azour's nomination ignites tension in presidential file amid grim outlook for Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:12
Jihad Azour's nomination ignites tension in presidential file amid grim outlook for Lebanon
4
Press Highlights
01:03
Unpaid wages taint Lebanon's reputation as the embassy closes in Ukraine
Press Highlights
01:03
Unpaid wages taint Lebanon's reputation as the embassy closes in Ukraine
5
Lebanon News
07:25
Case of Lebanese ambassador to France continues to unfold
Lebanon News
07:25
Case of Lebanese ambassador to France continues to unfold
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Turning the page: A new chapter in Iran-US relations
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Turning the page: A new chapter in Iran-US relations
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:47
Forging consensus: The path to endorsing Jihad Azour's nomination
News Bulletin Reports
10:47
Forging consensus: The path to endorsing Jihad Azour's nomination
8
Lebanon News
13:40
Lebanese authorities detain suspects linked to the Saudi national kidnapping
Lebanon News
13:40
Lebanese authorities detain suspects linked to the Saudi national kidnapping
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More