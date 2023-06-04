News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UBS considers delaying results after Credit Suisse rescue - FT
Variety
2023-06-04 | 02:08
High views
Share
Share
1
min
UBS considers delaying results after Credit Suisse rescue - FT
UBS (UBSG.S) is considering delaying its quarterly results at least until the end of August, as the Swiss banking giant deals with complexities over its takeover of Credit Suisse (CSGN.S), the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
The bank is scheduled to report its April-June results on July 25. A notice on the bank's website says the anticipated date may change.
"Publication date may change depending on the timing of the closing of the anticipated acquisition of Credit Suisse," the notice says.
UBS did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.
Executives at Switzerland's biggest bank are weighing delaying the publication of results along with an update on the plans for Credit Suisse’s domestic business, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter whom the newspaper did not name.
UBS, which agreed in March to take over its smaller rival as part of a rescue orchestrated by Swiss authorities, has said it aims to close the deal quickly.
Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti last week warned of painful decisions about job cuts following the takeover which he said he hoped would be formalised in the coming days.
Reuters
Variety
UBS
Results
Credit Suisse
Next
Walt Disney's Pixar targets 'Lightyear' execs among 75 job cuts
Transfer of holy icon shows Russian Orthodoxy's new sway under Putin
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-06-02
UBS CEO warns of painful jobs decisions after Credit Suisse takeover
World
2023-06-02
UBS CEO warns of painful jobs decisions after Credit Suisse takeover
0
World
2023-05-31
Credit Suisse axes China bank plan to avoid regulatory conflict under UBS-sources
World
2023-05-31
Credit Suisse axes China bank plan to avoid regulatory conflict under UBS-sources
0
World
2023-05-24
UBS in talks with Swiss authorities over Credit Suisse deal protections
World
2023-05-24
UBS in talks with Swiss authorities over Credit Suisse deal protections
0
World
2023-05-17
UBS says it was rushed into unwanted Credit Suisse rescue merger
World
2023-05-17
UBS says it was rushed into unwanted Credit Suisse rescue merger
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
02:38
Walt Disney's Pixar targets 'Lightyear' execs among 75 job cuts
Variety
02:38
Walt Disney's Pixar targets 'Lightyear' execs among 75 job cuts
0
Variety
05:45
Transfer of holy icon shows Russian Orthodoxy's new sway under Putin
Variety
05:45
Transfer of holy icon shows Russian Orthodoxy's new sway under Putin
0
Variety
2023-06-03
Canada facing rising threat from cyber-attacks - defense minister
Variety
2023-06-03
Canada facing rising threat from cyber-attacks - defense minister
0
Variety
2023-06-02
Gig workers in California to receive millions for unpaid vehicle expenses
Variety
2023-06-02
Gig workers in California to receive millions for unpaid vehicle expenses
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-30
Rai’s list to Paris: Five names without Frangieh
Press Highlights
2023-05-30
Rai’s list to Paris: Five names without Frangieh
0
Lebanon News
04:30
Yassine to LBCI: My choice will be what is best for everyone to get out of the "hell" we are in
Lebanon News
04:30
Yassine to LBCI: My choice will be what is best for everyone to get out of the "hell" we are in
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-31
Political shift: National Consensus Bloc emerges with five Sunni MPs
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-31
Political shift: National Consensus Bloc emerges with five Sunni MPs
0
Middle East
2023-06-02
Congo-UAE gold export deal raises 'great concerns'
Middle East
2023-06-02
Congo-UAE gold export deal raises 'great concerns'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Turning the page: A new chapter in Iran-US relations
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Turning the page: A new chapter in Iran-US relations
2
Press Highlights
00:28
Optimism grows for electing the President after opposition, FPM agreement
Press Highlights
00:28
Optimism grows for electing the President after opposition, FPM agreement
3
Lebanon News
07:25
Case of Lebanese ambassador to France continues to unfold
Lebanon News
07:25
Case of Lebanese ambassador to France continues to unfold
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:47
Forging consensus: The path to endorsing Jihad Azour's nomination
News Bulletin Reports
10:47
Forging consensus: The path to endorsing Jihad Azour's nomination
5
Lebanon News
13:43
Rai meets Frangieh after returning from France
Lebanon News
13:43
Rai meets Frangieh after returning from France
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
From prey to prison: Unraveling the criminal network of Jahjah Jaafar
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
From prey to prison: Unraveling the criminal network of Jahjah Jaafar
7
Lebanon News
04:12
Yacoubian to LBCI: It is possible that Berri will call a session to elect a president on Thursday, and we will do what is best for the Lebanese
Lebanon News
04:12
Yacoubian to LBCI: It is possible that Berri will call a session to elect a president on Thursday, and we will do what is best for the Lebanese
8
Middle East
08:54
Mikati in Turkey to attend Erdogan's inauguration ceremony
Middle East
08:54
Mikati in Turkey to attend Erdogan's inauguration ceremony
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More