News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hollywood actors set vote to authorize strike with writers still out
Variety
2023-06-05 | 06:26
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Hollywood actors set vote to authorize strike with writers still out
Hollywood's actors union will announce Monday whether their members authorized a possible strike, a move that would turn up the heat on major film and television studios already grappling with a work stoppage by writers.
The SAG-AFTRA union set a Monday deadline for its 160,000 members to vote on whether to give their negotiators the power to call a strike if needed. Talks between the actors union and major studios are scheduled to start on Wednesday.
Over the weekend, the studios likely averted another work stoppage by reaching a tentative deal with the Directors Guild of America (DGA). That pact will take effect if DGA members vote to ratify it.
Actors, in their negotiations, will seek higher pay and safeguards against unauthorized use of their images through artificial intelligence. Their current deal expires June 30.
In a letter to members urging them to vote in favor of a strike authorization, SAG-AFTRA leaders said the industry had changed dramatically with the rise of streaming television and the emergence of new technology such as generative AI.
"We have fully entered a digital and streaming entertainment industry, and that demands a contract that is relevant to the new business model," the letter said.
A spokesperson for the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents Walt Disney Co (DIS.N), Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) and other major studios, had no comment.
The month-long strike by more than 11,500 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) has disrupted production of late-night shows and shut down high-profile projects including a new season of Netflix's "Stranger Things" and a "Game of Thrones" spinoff for Warner Bros Discovery's (WBD.O) HBO.
An actors' strike would lead to a broader shutdown and increase pressure on studios that need programming to feed their streaming services and the fall TV broadcast schedule.
During the last WGA strike in 2007 and 2008, a studio deal with the DGA prompted writers to head back to the bargaining table.
On Friday, WGA negotiator Chris Keyser argued that would not be the case this time. "Any deal that puts this town back to work runs straight through the WGA, and there is no way around that," Keyser said in a video posted on YouTube.
Reuters
Variety
Hollywood
Actors
Set
Vote
Authorize
Strike
Writers
Still
Out
Next
AI generated content should be labelled, EU Commissioner Jourova says
Global airlines more than double 2023 profit outlook
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-16
Hollywood writers vote on whether to give negotiators power to call strike
World
2023-04-16
Hollywood writers vote on whether to give negotiators power to call strike
0
Variety
02:50
Hollywood directors reach labor pact, writers remain on strike
Variety
02:50
Hollywood directors reach labor pact, writers remain on strike
0
Variety
2023-05-12
Hollywood writers try to strike a love match while picketing
Variety
2023-05-12
Hollywood writers try to strike a love match while picketing
0
Variety
2023-05-02
Hollywood writers to strike as streaming shift upends TV business
Variety
2023-05-02
Hollywood writers to strike as streaming shift upends TV business
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
06:32
AI generated content should be labelled, EU Commissioner Jourova says
Variety
06:32
AI generated content should be labelled, EU Commissioner Jourova says
0
Variety
04:37
Global airlines more than double 2023 profit outlook
Variety
04:37
Global airlines more than double 2023 profit outlook
0
Variety
02:50
Hollywood directors reach labor pact, writers remain on strike
Variety
02:50
Hollywood directors reach labor pact, writers remain on strike
0
Variety
02:12
France rolls out the red carpet for EV battery factories
Variety
02:12
France rolls out the red carpet for EV battery factories
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:11
Moawad steps aside; opposition unites behind Azour for Lebanon's Presidency
Lebanon News
12:11
Moawad steps aside; opposition unites behind Azour for Lebanon's Presidency
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-11
The RTA's reopening raises questions about corruption in Lebanon's public sector
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-11
The RTA's reopening raises questions about corruption in Lebanon's public sector
0
Lebanon News
06:35
Lebanon's Editors' Syndicate calls for abolishing publications' court, introducing new accountability framework
Lebanon News
06:35
Lebanon's Editors' Syndicate calls for abolishing publications' court, introducing new accountability framework
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-03
Case of Lebanese ambassador to France continues to unfold
Lebanon News
2023-06-03
Case of Lebanese ambassador to France continues to unfold
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:05
Speaker Berri calls for a session on June 14th at 11:00 AM to elect a president
Lebanon News
04:05
Speaker Berri calls for a session on June 14th at 11:00 AM to elect a president
2
Middle East
03:32
Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE attend BRICS meeting in South Africa, as bloc mulls expansion
Middle East
03:32
Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE attend BRICS meeting in South Africa, as bloc mulls expansion
3
Lebanon News
12:11
Moawad steps aside; opposition unites behind Azour for Lebanon's Presidency
Lebanon News
12:11
Moawad steps aside; opposition unites behind Azour for Lebanon's Presidency
4
Lebanon Economy
03:37
Hanke's Annual Misery Index: Lebanon's inflation woes push it to fourth place
Lebanon Economy
03:37
Hanke's Annual Misery Index: Lebanon's inflation woes push it to fourth place
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Opposition Forces, FPM signal potential alliance, nominating Azour for Presidency
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Opposition Forces, FPM signal potential alliance, nominating Azour for Presidency
6
Press Highlights
01:42
Nabih Berri expresses concern over Jumblatt's vacation decision in the presidential file
Press Highlights
01:42
Nabih Berri expresses concern over Jumblatt's vacation decision in the presidential file
7
Press Highlights
01:10
Challenges and uncertainty surround Lebanon's presidential elections with Azour's nomination
Press Highlights
01:10
Challenges and uncertainty surround Lebanon's presidential elections with Azour's nomination
8
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Iraq, Syria forge closer ties to confront shared challenges
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Iraq, Syria forge closer ties to confront shared challenges
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More