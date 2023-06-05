AI generated content should be labelled, EU Commissioner Jourova says

Variety
2023-06-05 | 06:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
AI generated content should be labelled, EU Commissioner Jourova says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
AI generated content should be labelled, EU Commissioner Jourova says

Companies deploying generative AI tools such as ChatGPT and Bard with the potential to generate disinformation should label such content as part of their efforts to combat fake news, European Commission deputy head Vera Jourova said on Monday.

Unveiled late last year, Microsoft-backed (MSFT.O) OpenAI's ChatGPT has become the fastest-growing consumer application in history and set off a race among tech companies to bring generative AI products to market.

Concerns however are mounting about potential abuse of the technology and the possibility that bad actors and even governments may use it to produce far more disinformation than before.

"Signatories who integrate generative AI into their services like Bingchat for Microsoft, Bard for Google (GOOGL.O) should build in necessary safeguards that these services cannot be used by malicious actors to generate disinformation," Jourova told a press conference.

"Signatories who have services with a potential to disseminate AI generated disinformation should in turn put in place technology to recognise such content and clearly label this to users," she said.

Companies such as Google, Microsoft and Meta Platforms (META.O) that have signed up to the EU Code of Practice to tackle disinformation should report on safeguards put in place to tackle this in July, Jourova said.

She warned Twitter, which quit the Code last week, to expect more regulatory scrutiny.

"By leaving the Code, Twitter has attracted a lot of attention and its actions and compliance with EU law will be scrutinised vigorously and urgently," Jourova said.

Reuters
 

Variety

AI. ChatGPT

Bard

Disinformation

Fake News

European Commission

Hollywood actors set vote to authorize strike with writers still out
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-05-25

Twitter likely to quit EU code against disinformation, EU official says

LBCI
World
2023-05-16

Bombardments escalate as military factions battle in Sudan's capital

LBCI
World
2023-05-14

Khartoum region under bombardment as Sudan's rivals talk

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-11

How is the new Google AI search different from Bard chatbot?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
06:26

Hollywood actors set vote to authorize strike with writers still out

LBCI
Variety
04:37

Global airlines more than double 2023 profit outlook

LBCI
Variety
02:50

Hollywood directors reach labor pact, writers remain on strike

LBCI
Variety
02:12

France rolls out the red carpet for EV battery factories

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:11

Moawad steps aside; opposition unites behind Azour for Lebanon's Presidency

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-11

The RTA's reopening raises questions about corruption in Lebanon's public sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:35

Lebanon's Editors' Syndicate calls for abolishing publications' court, introducing new accountability framework

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-03

Case of Lebanese ambassador to France continues to unfold

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Speaker Berri calls for a session on June 14th at 11:00 AM to elect a president

LBCI
Middle East
03:32

Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE attend BRICS meeting in South Africa, as bloc mulls expansion

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:11

Moawad steps aside; opposition unites behind Azour for Lebanon's Presidency

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:37

Hanke's Annual Misery Index: Lebanon's inflation woes push it to fourth place

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:17

Opposition Forces, FPM signal potential alliance, nominating Azour for Presidency

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:42

Nabih Berri expresses concern over Jumblatt's vacation decision in the presidential file

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:10

Challenges and uncertainty surround Lebanon's presidential elections with Azour's nomination

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Iraq, Syria forge closer ties to confront shared challenges

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More