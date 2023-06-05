News
YouTube rolls back its rules against election misinformation
Variety
2023-06-05 | 08:47
YouTube rolls back its rules against election misinformation
YouTube was the slowest major platform to disallow misinformation during the 2020 U.S. election and almost three years later, the company will toss that policy out altogether.
The company announced Friday that it would reverse its rules around election denialism, allowing some previously prohibited false claims, effective immediately. Axios first reported the changes.
TechCrunch
Variety
Variety
Variety
Variety
World
World
Variety
Variety
Variety
Variety
Variety
Variety
Variety
Variety
Variety
Variety
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
World
World
Middle East
Middle East
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
World
World
Middle East
Middle East
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Variety
Variety
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Middle East
Middle East
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Middle East
Middle East
Press Highlights
Press Highlights
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
