Meta found liable as court blocks firing of moderators

Variety
2023-06-05 | 09:50
High views
Meta found liable as court blocks firing of moderators
0min
Meta found liable as court blocks firing of moderators

A Kenyan court has ruled that Meta is the primary employer of content moderators suing the social media giant and its content review partner in Africa, Sama, for unlawful dismissal. The 184 moderators, in the suit filed in March this year, also alleged that Meta’s new content review partner on the continent, Majorel, had blacklisted them on instruction by Meta.

Justice Byram Ongaya of Kenya’s employment and labor relations court on Friday watered down the social media giant’s plan to recuse itself from the case saying the moderators did Meta’s work, used its technology for the work, as well as adhered to its performance and accuracy metrics. The court said that Sama was “merely an agent…or manager.” Sama disputed this, saying “Meta is a client of Sama’s and Sama is not legally empowered to act on behalf of Meta.”
 

Variety

Meta

Found

Liable

Court

Blocks

Firing

Moderators

