Europe wants platforms to label AI-generated content to fight disinformation

Variety
2023-06-06 | 08:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Europe wants platforms to label AI-generated content to fight disinformation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Europe wants platforms to label AI-generated content to fight disinformation

The European Union is leaning on signatories to its Code of Practice on Online Disinformation to label deepfakes and other AI-generated content.

In remarks yesterday following a meeting with the 40+ signatories to the Code, the EU’s values and transparency commissioner, Vera Jourova, said those signed up to combat disinformation should put in place technology to recognize AI content and clearly label it to users.

“The new AI technologies can be a force for good and offer new avenues for increased efficiency and creative expression. But, as always, we have to mention the dark side of this matter and they also present new risks and the potential for negative consequences for society,” she warned. “Also when it comes to the creation of and dissemination of disinformation.
 

Variety

Europe

Wants

Platforms

Label

AI

Generated

Artificial Intelligence

Content

Fight

Disinformation

LBCI Next
How Evroc plans to build sovereign, hyperscale data centers in Europe
Canada on track for its worst-ever wildfire season
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-06-05

Is it real or made by AI? Europe wants a label for that as it fights disinformation

LBCI
Variety
2023-06-05

AI generated content should be labelled, EU Commissioner Jourova says

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-31

No ChatGPT in my court: Judge orders all AI-generated content must be declared and checked

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-06

True Anomaly wants to train space warfighters with spy satellites

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:55

Collaborative Fund backs Korea’s Sopoong Ventures to grow its footprint in Asia

LBCI
Variety
08:37

Zoom brings local data storage to paying European customers

LBCI
Variety
08:35

Sensi.AI and Flint Capital speak on developing and deploying AI solutions in healthcare

LBCI
Variety
08:33

BOND brings inspirational-driven approach to livestream shopping, raises $2M

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:53

Free Patriotic Movement reaffirms endorsement of Jihad Azour in presidential elections

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-03

Jihad Azour's nomination ignites tension in presidential file amid grim outlook for Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

SVB collapse forces African startups to rethink their banking options

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-24

Lebanese judiciary bans BDL Governor Riyad Salameh from traveling after questioning him: AFP

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:48

June 14: Berri anticipates threat of sanctions

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:52

Unveiling the US stance: Pressure, sanctions, and diplomacy in Lebanon's presidential election

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Aoun heads to Syria to meet with President al-Assad

LBCI
World
14:28

Ambassador Dr. Abir T. Audi honors Lebanese artist Kahlil Gibran at New York Exhibition

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

Former President Aoun's surprise visit to Syria raises questions, sparks speculation

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:23

Mneimneh to LBCI: Consultations ongoing with other political forces over upcoming parliamentary session

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:18

Assad met Aoun to affirm mutual benefits of the Syria-Lebanon relationship

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:53

Free Patriotic Movement reaffirms endorsement of Jihad Azour in presidential elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More