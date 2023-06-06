BOND brings inspirational-driven approach to livestream shopping, raises $2M

2023-06-06
BOND brings inspirational-driven approach to livestream shopping, raises $2M
BOND brings inspirational-driven approach to livestream shopping, raises $2M

Livestream shopping may not be as popular in the U.S. as it is in other parts of the world, but BOND founders Maddie Raedts and Sam Robinson believe they’ve cracked the code with an inspiration-driven shopping platform that focuses on creator influence rather than product-led.

To Raedts and Robinson, “inspiration-driven” means taking a creator and content-first approach to livestream shopping and putting the “creator in the driver’s seat and at the forefront of the experience,” Robinson said. BOND offers a place where creators can connect with their audience in a more interactive way and then with a frictionless shopping experience.
 

