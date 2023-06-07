News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Google in funding round for Indian space startup Pixxel
Variety
2023-06-07 | 08:06
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Google in funding round for Indian space startup Pixxel
Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google is part of a $36 million funding round for Bengaluru-based Pixxel, a satellite-image startup, in the first major investment in the Indian space sector since the government launched its privatisation policy in April.
Pixxel, founded in 2019, is building a constellation of satellites that have the ability to identify mineral deposits or the productivity of crops by analysing the spectral signature of an image.
Miner Rio Tinto Ltd (RIO.AX) and Australian agritech company DataFarming are clients, Pixxel said.
The startup has raised more $71 million from investors including Accenture PLC (ACN.F). Pixxel did not specify the valuation it reflected.
Google said it had made the investment in Pixxel through its India Digitalisation Fund, which focuses on investment in India-based startups.
Founder and Chief Executive Awais Ahmed said Pixxel would be "the most valued space tech company in India after this investment".
That had been rocket and launch provider Skyroot Aerospace, valued at an estimated $163 million, according to Tracxn, which tracks startups.
"We work with satellite data and Google does a lot of work around that with agriculture and environment," Ahmed told Reuters. "They also have Google Earth ... so a combination of that led to them seeing a benefit."
Pixxel is among the many private companies looking for a fillip since India opened the space sector, encouraging startups to deliver broadband services like Starlink and to power applications like tracking supply chains.
The government announced its private-sector space policy framework in April.
The funding comes at a time when startups globally have struggled to raise funds. Space startups, in particular, have come under pressure after the bankruptcy of Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit launch company.
Ahmed said the funding would be used to build out its satellite network. Pixxel is readying six satellites for launch next year to add to the three it has now and looking to hire more engineers for its analytics.
Ahmed has said he was inspired to launch a space startup from a visit Elon Musk's SpaceX as part of a student competition to build a demonstration "hyperloop" transport pod.
He and co-founder Kshitij Khandelwal set out to build an AI model that could use satellite data to predict crop yields, detect illegal mining and track natural disasters.
They launched Pixxel when they concluded existing commercial satellite images did not provide enough detail. Pixxel's satellites take in and analyse a wide spectrum of light instead of just assigning primary colours to each pixel, a technology known as hyperspectral imaging.
Reuters
Variety
Google
Funding
Round
Indian
Startup
Space
Pixxel
Next
Apple’s AR headset is a game-changer for startups
C$ seen up in one year as analysts eye more BoC rate hikes
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-05-22
Tiger Global backs Indian industrial IoT startup Infinite Uptime in $18.8M funding round
Variety
2023-05-22
Tiger Global backs Indian industrial IoT startup Infinite Uptime in $18.8M funding round
0
Variety
2023-04-12
Indian startups go to court to stop Google's new in-app billing system
Variety
2023-04-12
Indian startups go to court to stop Google's new in-app billing system
0
World
2023-04-11
Indian startups go to court to stop Google's new in-app billing system
World
2023-04-11
Indian startups go to court to stop Google's new in-app billing system
0
World
03:30
Diverted Indian jet lands in middle of Russia airspace row
World
03:30
Diverted Indian jet lands in middle of Russia airspace row
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
09:21
Volvo reveals the small, simple and inexpensive EX30 electric SUV
Variety
09:21
Volvo reveals the small, simple and inexpensive EX30 electric SUV
0
Variety
09:19
Google launches new learning and consulting offers help enterprises on their AI journey
Variety
09:19
Google launches new learning and consulting offers help enterprises on their AI journey
0
Variety
09:17
Google’s generative AI support in Vertex AI is now generally available
Variety
09:17
Google’s generative AI support in Vertex AI is now generally available
0
Variety
08:52
Apple is making developer betas free and accesible to everyone
Variety
08:52
Apple is making developer betas free and accesible to everyone
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
09:57
Former Trump aide Budowich to testify in classified documents probe -CNN
World
09:57
Former Trump aide Budowich to testify in classified documents probe -CNN
0
Variety
2022-12-16
Lebanese dance group Mayyas stuns the audience in Dubai
Variety
2022-12-16
Lebanese dance group Mayyas stuns the audience in Dubai
0
Variety
08:36
Edtech giant Byju’s launches transformer models in AI push
Variety
08:36
Edtech giant Byju’s launches transformer models in AI push
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-03
Raef Reda calls for preventive measures in Lebanon with the return of COVID-19 to China
Lebanon News
2023-01-03
Raef Reda calls for preventive measures in Lebanon with the return of COVID-19 to China
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:27
Presidential elections 101: Who are the two candidates ahead of the next presidential elections session?
Lebanon News
03:27
Presidential elections 101: Who are the two candidates ahead of the next presidential elections session?
2
Lebanon News
13:23
French President Macron appoints Jean-Yves Le Drian as Personal Envoy to Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:23
French President Macron appoints Jean-Yves Le Drian as Personal Envoy to Lebanon
3
Press Highlights
00:31
We will vote for Frangieh, not a blank ballot: Speaker Nabih Berri
Press Highlights
00:31
We will vote for Frangieh, not a blank ballot: Speaker Nabih Berri
4
Lebanon News
04:57
Former President Michel Aoun's media office denounces false interpretations of Damascus visit
Lebanon News
04:57
Former President Michel Aoun's media office denounces false interpretations of Damascus visit
5
News Bulletin Reports
07:53
TotalEnergies fast-tracks Bloc 9 drilling: Optimizing exploration efforts
News Bulletin Reports
07:53
TotalEnergies fast-tracks Bloc 9 drilling: Optimizing exploration efforts
6
Press Highlights
02:16
Is Syria the last refuge for the Leader of the Free Patriotic Movement?
Press Highlights
02:16
Is Syria the last refuge for the Leader of the Free Patriotic Movement?
7
Lebanon News
04:19
Lebanon's custodial deaths surge: Amnesty International calls for urgent action
Lebanon News
04:19
Lebanon's custodial deaths surge: Amnesty International calls for urgent action
8
Lebanon News
08:10
In Lebanon, 300,000 hectares are cultivated, vegetable production amounts 85% of local needs
Lebanon News
08:10
In Lebanon, 300,000 hectares are cultivated, vegetable production amounts 85% of local needs
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More