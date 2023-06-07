As SEC files motion to freeze Binance assets, crypto market remains green

A day after the SEC filed 13 charges against Binance and CEO Changpeng Zhao, as well as BAM Trading and BAM Management, it has requested a temporary restraining order to freeze assets for all of the parties involved, according to a filing on Tuesday. The filing shows that the motion was granted.



The order is “necessary to preserve the status quo, ensure the safety and availability of those assets held and prevent dissipation or transfer of those assets from the jurisdiction of this Court,” the SEC stated in the case, which it filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.