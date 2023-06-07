TuSimple has started testing its self-driving truck tech in Japan

TuSimple, a publicly traded company developing self-driving trucks, is doing regular test runs on an expressway in Japan, marking its entrance into the island nation, the company said Tuesday.



The testing on Japan’s Tomei Expressway, which connects Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka, suggests TuSimple is doubling down on its Asia-focused business. Back in December, the company shared with TechCrunch plans to divest its China-based business after facing regulatory scrutiny in the U.S. over ties with China. TuSimple has since backpedaled in May said it planned to continue operations in the region.