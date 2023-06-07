Edtech giant Byju’s launches transformer models in AI push

2023-06-07
Edtech giant Byju’s launches transformer models in AI push
0min
Edtech giant Byju’s launches transformer models in AI push

Byju’s unveiled three transformer models on Wednesday intended to enhance the quality of its services and streamline learning and personalization experience for its students as the edtech giant places large bets on AI to transform many aspects of its business.

Badri, a predictive AI model, is engineered to identify when learners may begin to falter in understanding specific concepts. This model proactively offers recommendations to address any identified knowledge gaps, thus supporting continual learning.
 

