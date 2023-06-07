Automattic launches an AI writing assistant for WordPress

2023-06-07 | 08:39
Automattic launches an AI writing assistant for WordPress
0min
Automattic launches an AI writing assistant for WordPress

Automattic, the company behind WordPress.com and the main contributor to the open-source WordPress project, launched an AI assistant for the popular content management system on Tuesday.

The company said that the assistant easily integrates with WordPress.com and all Jetpack-powered sites. When you’re writing a post or a page, you can add an ‘AI Assistant’ block to your content. Users can then type in a prompt in natural language, the AI assistant will start generating text based on this prompt. Apart from generating content ideas, the AI assistant can create structured lists and tables within a blog post.
 

