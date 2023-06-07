Apple is making developer betas free and accesible to everyone

Apple is making it easy for everyone with an Apple ID to test developer beta versions of its different operating systems — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS.



Previously, developer beta releases were available to people paying a $99-a-year fee for Apple’s developer program — paying for the developer program also allows you to distribute your apps on the App Store. Now, as spotted by multiple people, Apple has updated its support page to indicate that anyone with an Apple ID can download the latest developer beta. This clarification came after multiple publications reported that Apple accidentally made the developer beta available to all users.