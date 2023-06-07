Volvo reveals the small, simple and inexpensive EX30 electric SUV

There’s a lot to love about the new Volvo EX30. The starting price of $34,950 puts it as one of the least expensive modern EVs on the market. The interior is beautiful in a simplistic fashion and made from sustainable materials. And while tiny outside, the cabin makes good use of the available space. If there’s a downside to the EX30, it’s the range: only 275 miles in the single-motor variant and 265 in the dual-motor affair.



The EX30 is Volvo’s fourth EV and the least expensive to date. The lower price doesn’t mean less technology, though. The EX30 packs Volvo’s standard safety equipment and two capable powertrain options. A single 12.3-inch touchscreen resides in the center console. Like in the Tesla Model 3, the driver doesn’t have a dedicated instrument cluster. Instead, this large, center-mounted screen is the only screen in the vehicle. Above the screen, a sound bar stretches the dash.