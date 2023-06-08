iOS 17 will connect your content subscriptions from apps to Apple Podcasts for exclusive benefits

Among the many changes coming with iOS 17, Apple will also introduce a new feature that will allow users to connect a content subscription they use in an App Store app to Apple Podcasts in order to access a range of additional benefits. For instance, if a subscription-based news publisher also offered exclusive podcasts to subscribers, it could choose to make those subscriber-only episodes available through Apple Podcasts via this new feature. Previously, if a content publisher wanted to paywall podcasts, it would have had to launch a separate Apple Podcasts subscription.



Publishers and their subscribers alike may not have appreciated that setup, given that it was asking paying customers to pay yet again for the exclusive podcast content.