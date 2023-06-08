Uber toots its eco horn and gears up for big sustainability drive

2023-06-08 | 07:51
Uber toots its eco horn and gears up for big sustainability drive
0min
Uber toots its eco horn and gears up for big sustainability drive

P2P car rentals, emissions tracking and smart charging are coming.
 
Uber unveiled a handful of new eco-focused features, services, and expansions today, as the ride-hailing giant doubles down on previous efforts to align itself with sustainable transport.

The announcements came during the second instalment of Uber’s annual Go-Get product event — the first incarnation was held in New York last month with a focus on family, with today’s sustainability-themed follow-on event hosted in London.
 

