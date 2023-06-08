Uber toots its eco horn and gears up for big sustainability drive

P2P car rentals, emissions tracking and smart charging are coming.

Uber unveiled a handful of new eco-focused features, services, and expansions today, as the ride-hailing giant doubles down on previous efforts to align itself with sustainable transport.



The announcements came during the second instalment of Uber’s annual Go-Get product event — the first incarnation was held in New York last month with a focus on family, with today’s sustainability-themed follow-on event hosted in London.