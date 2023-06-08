Tesla considering building 4.5 billion euro car factory in Spain - report

Variety
2023-06-08 | 09:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Tesla considering building 4.5 billion euro car factory in Spain - report
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Tesla considering building 4.5 billion euro car factory in Spain - report

U.S. electric car manufacturer Tesla (TSLA.O) is in talks with the leaders of the regional government of Valencia in Spain to build a car factory, newspaper Cinco Dias reported on Thursday, citing unidentified sources close to the discussions.

The company's total investment in the factory could surpass 4.5 billion euros ($4.83 billion), the newspaper said.

A spokesperson for Valencia's regional government told Reuters it had held meetings and conversations with an unidentified company about a "large automobile investment", but declined to give more details, citing the confidentiality of the negotiations.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Spain's central government declined to comment.

German carmaker Volkswagen said last year it would invest 10 billion euros to build a 40 GWh battery plant in Sagunto, near Valencia, with production to start by 2026.

Valencia is also home to a car manufacturing facility for Ford, which plans to start producing electric vehicles there.

Spain is Europe's second-largest car producer, and is using European Union COVID pandemic recovery funds to attract carmakers to invest in the manufacture of both batteries and electric vehicles. The EU plans to phase out thermal cars.

Reuters
 

Variety

US

Electric

Car

Tesla

Valencia

Spain

Factory

LBCI Next
Japan ruling on same-sex marriage disappoints but 'a step forward'
Volvo reveals the small, simple and inexpensive EX30 electric SUV
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-06-01

Tesla doubles discounts on Model 3 cars in US inventory

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-15

Tesla’s new car-making process stokes debate among industry experts

LBCI
World
2023-04-17

Tesla Shanghai factory workers appeal to Elon Musk on bonus cuts

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-06

Tesla more than tripled its Austin gigafactory workforce in 2022

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:23

LinkedIn is the next social network to offer AI-powered tools for ad copies

LBCI
Variety
08:17

Exploring Lebanon's gems: The Chouf and Batroun, year-round tourist hotspots

LBCI
Variety
08:02

UK’s AI safety summit gets thumbs up from tech giants

LBCI
Variety
08:00

Twitch backtracks on branded content changes after streamer backlash

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-05-24

Created by Impact BBDO, LBCI's "We Miss Lebanon" campaign secures three medals at the Caples Awards in London

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-09

Amazon begins selling toys, clothing through mobile games

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:30

Lebanese companies in the race: Securing vital services for Block No. 9 drilling

LBCI
World
2023-02-15

India, soon world's most populous nation, doesn't know how many people it has

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:19

Jihad Azour temporarily steps down from IMF position amid presidential nomination by various political parties

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

French President Macron appoints Jean-Yves Le Drian as Personal Envoy to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:52

Presidential Elections 101: The numbers behind Lebanon’s presidential voting requirements

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:04

Lebanon expects visit from Swiss judicial delegation concerning Riad Salameh's file

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:39

Lebanon's absent Caretaker Prime Minister: Mikati's decision to skip Brussels conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:11

Saudi and Lebanese Foreign Ministers discuss bilateral relations and regional developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:30

Man kills his wife and mother-in-law, commits suicide

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:23

Navigating political turmoil: Le Drian's appointment signals French policy shift

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More