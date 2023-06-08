News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Albi Dak
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Tesla considering building 4.5 billion euro car factory in Spain - report
Variety
2023-06-08 | 09:17
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Tesla considering building 4.5 billion euro car factory in Spain - report
U.S. electric car manufacturer Tesla (TSLA.O) is in talks with the leaders of the regional government of Valencia in Spain to build a car factory, newspaper Cinco Dias reported on Thursday, citing unidentified sources close to the discussions.
The company's total investment in the factory could surpass 4.5 billion euros ($4.83 billion), the newspaper said.
A spokesperson for Valencia's regional government told Reuters it had held meetings and conversations with an unidentified company about a "large automobile investment", but declined to give more details, citing the confidentiality of the negotiations.
Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Spain's central government declined to comment.
German carmaker Volkswagen said last year it would invest 10 billion euros to build a 40 GWh battery plant in Sagunto, near Valencia, with production to start by 2026.
Valencia is also home to a car manufacturing facility for Ford, which plans to start producing electric vehicles there.
Spain is Europe's second-largest car producer, and is using European Union COVID pandemic recovery funds to attract carmakers to invest in the manufacture of both batteries and electric vehicles. The EU plans to phase out thermal cars.
Reuters
Variety
US
Electric
Car
Tesla
Valencia
Spain
Factory
Next
Japan ruling on same-sex marriage disappoints but 'a step forward'
Volvo reveals the small, simple and inexpensive EX30 electric SUV
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-06-01
Tesla doubles discounts on Model 3 cars in US inventory
Variety
2023-06-01
Tesla doubles discounts on Model 3 cars in US inventory
0
Variety
2023-05-15
Tesla’s new car-making process stokes debate among industry experts
Variety
2023-05-15
Tesla’s new car-making process stokes debate among industry experts
0
World
2023-04-17
Tesla Shanghai factory workers appeal to Elon Musk on bonus cuts
World
2023-04-17
Tesla Shanghai factory workers appeal to Elon Musk on bonus cuts
0
Variety
2023-04-06
Tesla more than tripled its Austin gigafactory workforce in 2022
Variety
2023-04-06
Tesla more than tripled its Austin gigafactory workforce in 2022
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
08:23
LinkedIn is the next social network to offer AI-powered tools for ad copies
Variety
08:23
LinkedIn is the next social network to offer AI-powered tools for ad copies
0
Variety
08:17
Exploring Lebanon's gems: The Chouf and Batroun, year-round tourist hotspots
Variety
08:17
Exploring Lebanon's gems: The Chouf and Batroun, year-round tourist hotspots
0
Variety
08:02
UK’s AI safety summit gets thumbs up from tech giants
Variety
08:02
UK’s AI safety summit gets thumbs up from tech giants
0
Variety
08:00
Twitch backtracks on branded content changes after streamer backlash
Variety
08:00
Twitch backtracks on branded content changes after streamer backlash
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-05-24
Created by Impact BBDO, LBCI's "We Miss Lebanon" campaign secures three medals at the Caples Awards in London
Variety
2023-05-24
Created by Impact BBDO, LBCI's "We Miss Lebanon" campaign secures three medals at the Caples Awards in London
0
Variety
2023-05-09
Amazon begins selling toys, clothing through mobile games
Variety
2023-05-09
Amazon begins selling toys, clothing through mobile games
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:30
Lebanese companies in the race: Securing vital services for Block No. 9 drilling
News Bulletin Reports
08:30
Lebanese companies in the race: Securing vital services for Block No. 9 drilling
0
World
2023-02-15
India, soon world's most populous nation, doesn't know how many people it has
World
2023-02-15
India, soon world's most populous nation, doesn't know how many people it has
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:19
Jihad Azour temporarily steps down from IMF position amid presidential nomination by various political parties
Lebanon News
11:19
Jihad Azour temporarily steps down from IMF position amid presidential nomination by various political parties
2
Lebanon News
13:23
French President Macron appoints Jean-Yves Le Drian as Personal Envoy to Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:23
French President Macron appoints Jean-Yves Le Drian as Personal Envoy to Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
02:52
Presidential Elections 101: The numbers behind Lebanon’s presidential voting requirements
Lebanon News
02:52
Presidential Elections 101: The numbers behind Lebanon’s presidential voting requirements
4
Lebanon News
09:04
Lebanon expects visit from Swiss judicial delegation concerning Riad Salameh's file
Lebanon News
09:04
Lebanon expects visit from Swiss judicial delegation concerning Riad Salameh's file
5
Press Highlights
00:39
Lebanon's absent Caretaker Prime Minister: Mikati's decision to skip Brussels conference
Press Highlights
00:39
Lebanon's absent Caretaker Prime Minister: Mikati's decision to skip Brussels conference
6
Lebanon News
10:11
Saudi and Lebanese Foreign Ministers discuss bilateral relations and regional developments
Lebanon News
10:11
Saudi and Lebanese Foreign Ministers discuss bilateral relations and regional developments
7
Lebanon News
03:30
Man kills his wife and mother-in-law, commits suicide
Lebanon News
03:30
Man kills his wife and mother-in-law, commits suicide
8
Press Highlights
01:23
Navigating political turmoil: Le Drian's appointment signals French policy shift
Press Highlights
01:23
Navigating political turmoil: Le Drian's appointment signals French policy shift
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More