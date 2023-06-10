Six civilians killed, 10 wounded in Somalia hotel siege: police

2023-06-10 | 04:06
Six civilians killed, 10 wounded in Somalia hotel siege: police
Six civilians killed, 10 wounded in Somalia hotel siege: police

Six civilians were killed and 10 wounded in a six-hour siege by Islamist Al-Shabaab militants at a beachside hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, police said Saturday.

"Six civilians were martyred in the attack... and 10 others were wounded. Three brave members of the security forces were martyred," the Somali Police Force said in a statement, adding that 84 people were rescued from the premises.
 
World News

Al-Shabaab

Militants

Somalia

Mogadishu

