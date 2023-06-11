News
Honduras opens China embassy after cutting ties with Taiwan
World News
2023-06-11 | 07:01
Honduras opens China embassy after cutting ties with Taiwan
Honduras officially opened an embassy in China on Sunday, months after the Central American country switched its diplomatic allegiance from Taipei to Beijing.
China considers self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory and has vowed to take control of the island one day.
It does not allow countries to recognize both Beijing and Taipei and has in recent years lured away many of Taiwan's allies using economic incentives.
"The relations between Honduras and China will open new opportunities and capabilities to strengthen the cooperation between both countries," Honduran Foreign Minister Enrique Reina told Chinese state media after a ceremony unveiling a plaque for the new embassy.
Honduran President Xiomara Castro arrived in Shanghai on Friday for a five-day visit to cement the relationship and will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.
Castro is expected to sign a host of agreements during her visit.
AFP
World News
Honduras
China
Taiwan
