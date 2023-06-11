Unleashing the power of collaboration: Saudi Arabia paves way for Arab-China economic integration

2023-06-11
Unleashing the power of collaboration: Saudi Arabia paves way for Arab-China economic integration

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia leads the Arab world towards more significant investment and trade cooperation with China under the slogan of collaboration for prosperity.

 

This has resulted in extensive participation and various discussions at the 10th China-Arab States Cooperation Forum held in Riyadh under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

According to Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia serves as a bridge between the Arab world and China.

The trade and investment figures between the two sides, particularly with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, are continuously growing.

More than 3,000 interested participants from 23 countries are taking part in this conference.

In addition to the opening session, numerous dialogues and discussions have been held, addressing various areas of cooperation between the Arab world and China, ranging from infrastructure to renewable energy and from investments in technology, information, and communication to the healthcare sector, especially in light of the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several memoranda of understanding in various fields have been exchanged between Saudi official institutions and Chinese companies.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia aims, through this conference, which is a continuation of the China-Arab Summit and the Gulf-China Summit, to ensure that the Silk Road passes through all Arab countries with China.

The cooperation should be based on political, economic, and financial foundations that turn this collaboration into an economic force that influences the political destiny of the region.



News Bulletin Reports

World News

Saudi Arabia

China

