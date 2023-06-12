NATO begins unprecedented air drill in 'show of strength'

World News
2023-06-12 | 01:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
NATO begins unprecedented air drill in &#39;show of strength&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
NATO begins unprecedented air drill in 'show of strength'

NATO will begin the largest air force deployment exercise in Europe in the alliance's history on Monday in a display of unity toward partners and potential threats such as Russia.

The German-led "Air Defender 23" will run until June 23 and include some 250 military aircraft from 25 NATO and partner countries including Japan and Sweden, which is bidding to join the alliance.

Up to 10,000 people will participate in the drills intended to boost interoperability and preparedness to protect against drones and cruise missiles in the case of an attack on cities, airports or sea ports within NATO territory.

Presenting the plans last week, Lieutenant General Ingo Gerhartz of the German Luftwaffe said "Air Defender" was conceived in 2018 in part as a response to the Russian annexation of Crimea from Ukraine four years before, though he said it was "not targeted at anyone". 

He said that while NATO would defend "every centimetre" of its territory, the exercise would not "send any flights, for example, in the direction of Kaliningrad," the Russian enclave bordering alliance member states Poland and Lithuania. 

"We are a defensive alliance and that is how this exercise is planned," he said.

US Ambassador to Germany Amy Gutmann said the drill would show "beyond a shadow of a doubt the agility and the swiftness of our allied force" and was intended to send a message to countries including Russia.

"I would be pretty surprised if any world leader was not taking note of what this shows in terms of the spirit of this alliance, which means the strength of this alliance, and that includes Mr Putin," she told reporters, referring to the Russian president.

"By synchronising together, we multiply our force."

Russia's war on Ukraine has galvanised the Western military alliance set up almost 75 years ago to face off against the Soviet Union.

Finland and Sweden, which long kept an official veneer of neutrality to avoid conflict with Moscow, both sought membership in NATO after Russia's February 2022 invasion. 

Under NATO's Article Five, an attack on one member is considered an attack on all.

- 'Great power competition' -

The exercise will include operational and tactical-level training, primarily in Germany, but also in the Czech Republic, Estonia and Latvia. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit pilots based at the Schleswig-Jagel airfield in northern Germany on Friday.

General Michael Loh, director of the US Air National Guard, said NATO's duties were at an "inflection point".

"A great deal has changed on the strategic landscape throughout the world, especially here in Europe," he said.

The exercise will focus on "supplementing the permanent United States presence in Europe" as well as providing training "on a larger scale than what was usually accomplished on the continent", Loh added.

He said many of the alliance pilots would be working together for the first time. 

"It's about fostering the old relationships that we have but also building new ones with this younger generation of airmen," he said.

"And so this is about now establishing what it means to go against a great power in a great power competition."

Gutmann said that while there were no plans to make "Air Defender" a recurring exercise, she added: "We have no desire for this to be the last."

Asked about potential disruption to civilian air transport during the exercise, Gerhartz said the planners would do "everything in our power" to limit flight delays or cancellations.

German authorities had warned that flight schedules could be impacted by the drills.

AFP
 

World News

NATO

Air Force

Europe

Threats

Russia

LBCI Next
North Korea's Kim offers 'full support' to Putin on Russia Day
Trump lawyer: Docs were 'de-classified' or mementos
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:58

Pakistan gets first Russian crude under discount deal

LBCI
World News
03:21

European stocks climb at open, before rate decisions

LBCI
World News
02:03

North Korea's Kim offers 'full support' to Putin on Russia Day

LBCI
World News
2023-06-10

Russia says will 'respond' after Iceland embassy closure

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:58

Pakistan gets first Russian crude under discount deal

LBCI
World News
03:33

Markets mixed as traders move cautiously ahead of Fed decision

LBCI
World News
03:28

George Soros passes reins to son Alexander: report

LBCI
World News
03:21

European stocks climb at open, before rate decisions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:55

Jihad Azour's candidacy statement: Pledges for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and national accord

LBCI
Press Highlights
06:43

Azour's voice of resilience: Leading the mission to restore Lebanon's confidence and Arab identity

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:33

Can you trust your ears? AI voice scams rattle US

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:19

Frangieh: If I reach the presidency, I will be the president of all of Lebanon and all of Lebanese

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:05

Presidential showdown: Frangieh vs. Azour as Lebanon's fate hangs in the balance

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:19

Frangieh: If I reach the presidency, I will be the president of all of Lebanon and all of Lebanese

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:43

Azour vs. Frangieh: The race for votes and overthrowing together

LBCI
Press Highlights
06:43

Azour's voice of resilience: Leading the mission to restore Lebanon's confidence and Arab identity

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:55

Jihad Azour's candidacy statement: Pledges for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and national accord

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:56

France takes the lead in seeking solutions for Lebanon's political gridlock

LBCI
World News
09:28

Unleashing the power of collaboration: Saudi Arabia paves way for Arab-China economic integration

LBCI
World News
11:21

Trump lawyer: Docs were 'de-classified' or mementos

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More